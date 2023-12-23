2023 Tata Safari Owner’s Safety Concerns and Service Center Fiasco – Airbags Deployed

Brand new Tata Safari 2023 owner, Abhishek Chaudhary has shed light on a series of alarming issues plaguing his vehicle, raising significant safety concerns

Within a mere 10 days of taking possession of his prized vehicle, Chaudhary encountered a multitude of problems that impeded the smooth operation of the car. These issues included sporadic malfunctions of the windows, erratic behavior of the speedometer leading to random stops, intermittent failure of the side mirrors to function, and a malfunctioning ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System).

Vehicle Malfunctions Galore

The latter proved not only non-functional but also hazardous, causing unexpected and unnecessary brakes, resulting in a rear-end collision with a bike, albeit without damaging Chaudhary’s vehicle. Expressing deep apprehension regarding the safety of his family, Chaudhary highlighted the fear of potential mishaps, compelling him to refrain from allowing his loved ones to travel unaccompanied in the vehicle.

Furthermore, discrepancies in the synchronization of welcome lights, issues with the left side lights in both the front and rear of the car, and a problematic co-pilot side gate that required excessive force to close properly added to the litany of concerns.

Dire Service Center Mishap – Airbags Deployed

A distressing incident at the service center, where an attempt to rectify the co-pilot side gate issue resulted in the unintended deployment of airbags due to improper handling by untrained staff, left Chaudhary’s vehicle stranded in the workshop with an uncertain timeline for resolution.

Airbags deployed in service center pic.twitter.com/5fCnO06gpO — RushLane (@rushlane) December 23, 2023

Pre-Delivery Predicaments and Service Center Ordeal

Abhishek Chaudhary says that his woes with the Tata Safari 2023 began even before taking delivery of the vehicle. He expressed dissatisfaction not only with the showroom experience but also with the service center. Initially requesting a white dual-tone Safari and being assured of its availability by December 9th, Chaudhary faced a sudden denial of this colour option after making an advance payment.

Instead, he was offered only the Safari Dark edition. Compelled by this unexpected turn, having already sold his previous car, he reluctantly accepted the available colour variant. Within a week of ownership, the vehicle began exhibiting the aforementioned issues, prompting a visit to the Guinea Motors service center. Unfortunately, this visit only exacerbated Chaudhary’s troubles as untrained staff mishandled his vehicle, leading to its current immobilized state at the workshop.

The entire ordeal has left Abhishek Chaudhary deeply dissatisfied with Tata Motors’ response to his concerns, expressing disappointment at the company’s failure to honour commitments and address the critical safety issues promptly.

As the conversation gains momentum on social media, Chaudhary’s story raises questions about the quality assurance processes at Tata Motors and underscores the paramount importance of ensuring customer safety and satisfaction in the automotive industry.