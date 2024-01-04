2024 Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 1.15 L – Range 127 Kms

Bajaj Launches Upgraded 2024 Chetak Electric Scooter with Premium Features

Bajaj Auto has launched its latest additions to the Chetak electric scooter lineup. The launch of the Chetak 2024 marks another stride forward in the realm of electric mobility, combining cutting-edge technology with enhanced performance. It is offered in two variants of Premium and Urbane, priced at Rs 1.35 lakh and Rs 1.15 lakh respectively, ex-sh.

Chetak Premium 2024 – Advanced Functionality

2024 Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter is positioned as a pinnacle of innovation and functionality, introduces an array of advanced features set to redefine the electric two-wheeler experience. Equipped with a vivid 5-inch TFT display, the Premium variant offers turn-by-turn navigation, music control, call management, and customizable display themes.

In terms of performance, the Chetak Premium 2024 boasts an improved 3.2 kWh battery, extending its range to an ARAI-certified 127 km while reaching a top speed of 73 km/h. Charging convenience is also amplified with an onboard 800W charger that can deliver up to 15.6 km of range in just 30 minutes.

Notably, the optional TecPac enhances these capabilities, providing a seamless customer experience through the Chetak App and enabling future adaptability to evolving mobility needs. The TecPac introduces Hill Hold Mode, ensuring confidence and control on inclines, and a reverse mode for effortless maneuvering.

Highlighting its feature-rich design, the Chetak Premium 2024 incorporates sequential rear blinkers, self-cancelling blinkers, electronic locks, seat switches, and a helmet box lamp, ensuring a comprehensive and convenient riding experience. Moreover, the scooter’s solid metal body, crafted from premium materials and IP67-rated for water resistance, offers durability and style in vibrant colours such as Indigo Blue, Brooklyn Black, and Hazelnut.

Chetak Urbane 2024: Sophistication and Accessibility

The Chetak Urbane 2024, priced at Rs. 1,15,001 (ex-showroom Delhi), caters to riders seeking a sophisticated yet accessible electric scooter, available in Coarse Grey, Cyber White, Brooklyn Black, and Indigo Metallic Blue colours. Chetak Premium 2024, priced at Rs. 1,35,463 (ex-showroom Delhi), promises a seamless fusion of technology and design, offering riders an elevated and eco-conscious mode of urban travel.

Mr. Eric Vas, President of Urbanite, expressed pride in presenting the upgraded Chetak Premium 2024, emphasizing its blend of style, functionality, and increased range. He highlighted Bajaj’s commitment to continually enhancing the Chetak range to provide customers with a superior riding experience as they embrace cleaner modes of commuting.

Since its introduction in 2019, the Chetak electric scooter has garnered a strong following, with over 1 lakh users across 140+ cities, establishing itself as a beloved brand in India’s electric vehicle segment. With these latest offerings, Bajaj Auto reiterates its commitment to innovation and sustainability in the electric mobility landscape.