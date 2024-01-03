2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium Spied At Dealer – More Range, TFT Dash

With new features and upgrades, Bajaj Chetak can compete better with rivals like Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube and Ather 450X

While Chetak is preferred for its reliability and durability, it is not necessarily perceived as a high-tech and high-performance machine. Probably, rivals are offering a more comprehensive range of features. Bajaj is looking to fix that with the new Chetak Premium version, scheduled to be launched on 5th January. Ahead of that, the new e-scooter has been spied at a dealership. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Yash Parate for sharing the exclusive spy shots of the 2024 Chetak.

Bajaj Chetak Premium – What’s new?

Chetak is currently offered in Urbane and Premium variants. However, there aren’t any major differences between the two. As per the new strategy, the Urbane variant will be positioned as an affordable, entry-level electric scooter. On the other hand, the Premium version will be getting a comprehensive range of updates. As a result, the Premium version will be launched at a higher price point.

One of the key updates is a new TFT instrument display. It is to note that the existing model has an LCD display. The new TFT dash will have features like Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Users will be able to access functions such as calls, text and music. New Chetak Premium will also have a remote immobilization function and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Riding modes are already available and will be carried forward. Boot space for the new Chetak Premium variant will be increased from 18 litres to 21 litres. This may not be significant, but can still be useful for storing some small stuff.

Bajaj Chetak Premium performance boost

New Chetak Premium variant will have better capabilities in comparison to the existing Urbane variant. One of the key upgrades is a larger 3.2 kWh battery pack. It has a certified range of 127 km, as per IDC standards. The existing model utilizes a 2.9 kWh battery pack, with a certified range of 108 km. True range or real-world range is also expected to improve with the new Chetak Premium variant. Users have reported more than 100 km of real-world range in Eco mode with the existing Chetak model.

With the larger battery, charging time has increased by around 30 minutes. As of now, 0 to 100% charging time for the current model is 4 hours. Another area where Chetak seems to be lagging behind is the top speed. With the likes of Ola S1 Pro offering a top speed of 120 km/h, Chetak has a lot to catch up. With the new Chetak Premium model, the top speed will be increased to 73 km/h. It remains to be seen if changes are made to the electric motor to achieve this higher top speed.

With the updates, the price gap between the Chetak Urbane and the new Chetak Premium variant will increase. Bajaj had recently introduced the 2024 version of Chetak Urbane at a starting price of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-sh., Delhi). In comparison, the existing Chetak Premium version is available at a starting price of Rs 1.20 lakh.