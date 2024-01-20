2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150, N160 Teased Again – New Digital Console Features

Bajaj Auto Set to Rev Up the Riding Experience with Upcoming Pulsar N150 and N160 Updates

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to unveil refreshed versions of its popular Pulsar N150 and N160 models in 2024. With a significant contribution of over 50% to Bajaj Auto’s total two-wheeler sales, the Pulsar range holds a pivotal position in the market, making it a key focus for updates and enhancements.

Latest Teaser Confirms New Features

The latest teaser shared on social media by Bajaj Auto reveals exciting details about the upcoming Pulsar N150 and N160. Alongside eye-catching new colours and stylish graphics, the motorcycles will feature a host of functional updates aimed at enhancing the overall riding experience. One standout addition is the new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, bringing modern technology to the forefront of the rider’s experience.

Bajaj Pulsar N150 and N160 new teaser pic.twitter.com/4usV00iWJm — RushLane (@rushlane) January 20, 2024

The teaser showcases the digital speedometer console’s reflection on the rider’s helmet, hinting at the inclusion of Bluetooth-enabled features such as message and call notifications. This move aligns with the evolving market dynamics and consumer preferences, offering riders greater connectivity options while on the road.

The Pulsar range has consistently evolved to meet the demands of performance-oriented bike enthusiasts, and the 150cc to 200cc motorcycle segment has witnessed substantial growth. As of last month, Bajaj led this space with a 28.37% market share, reflecting the brand’s strong presence in the segment.

For the Pulsar N150, potential updates include the addition of rear disc brakes, providing users with enhanced confidence in the bike’s braking capabilities. Another anticipated addition is the option for a split seat, catering to riders who seek a sportier seating arrangement. The current model features a single-piece saddle, and the split-seat design, already present in the Pulsar N160, could be extended to the N150.

Performance-oriented Updates

On the other hand, the Pulsar N160 might see the introduction of USD (Upside Down) front forks, an upgrade from the current telescopic front forks. Both models are likely to receive new color options and graphics, further enhancing their visual appeal. The inclusion of Bluetooth-based connectivity features, coupled with a new digital instrument cluster, will bring a tech-savvy edge to the riding experience for both N150 and N160 riders.

While the engine options are expected to remain unchanged, with the N150 powered by a 149.68 cc engine and the N160 featuring a 164.82 cc engine, there is speculation about potential tweaks to deliver enhanced performance. Other hardware elements such as wheels and tires are expected to retain their specifications, though colour treatments could be introduced to complement the new variants.

As these updates promise to elevate the riding experience for enthusiasts, the anticipation grows for the official launch of the refreshed Pulsar N150 and N160 models. The market is eagerly awaiting the unveiling of these bikes, and depending on the extent of the updates, pricing adjustments may accompany the launch. The current starting prices for the Pulsar N150 and N160 are Rs 1.18 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh, respectively. Stay tuned for more details as Bajaj Auto continues to innovate and cater to the ever-evolving preferences of motorcycle enthusiasts.