2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150, N160 Teased – New Features, Launch Soon

Improved braking and suspension, along with new colours and graphics, could be among the key changes for new Pulsar N150 and N160

Pulsar range contributes more than 50% to Bajaj Auto’s total two-wheeler sales. Across international markets, Pulsar range is the second bestseller, next to Boxer. Bajaj has regularly introduced updates and new products in line with evolving market dynamics and consumer preferences.

Updated Pulsar N150 and N160 teased

As an increasing number of people are choosing performance-oriented bikes over the usual commuter bikes, the 150cc to 200cc motorcycle segment has been registering strong growth. In November, Bajaj was leading this space with Pulsar’s market share at 28.37%. To boost sales, Bajaj will soon introduce updated versions of Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160. While both bikes already have a sporty profile and deliver robust performance, some new equipment can improve the overall experience for users. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Abhinav Sharma for sharing the update.

For Pulsar N150, one of the possibilities could be the addition of disc brakes at rear. As of now, the current model has 260 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum brakes. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard. With dual-disc brakes, users should be able to rev up their machines with more confidence.

Another update could be the split seat option for Pulsar N150. The current model is offered with a single-piece saddle. It looks quite comfortable and seamlessly integrates with the bike’s overall design. However, there can be a section of users who may want a sportier seating option. Pulsar N160 already has a split-seat design, which can be copied onto the Pulsar N150.

Updated Pulsar N150 and N160 launch soon – Teaser out pic.twitter.com/3T1oNfNwCK — RushLane (@rushlane) January 16, 2024

For Pulsar N160, USD front forks are a desirable update. The current model has telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at rear. For both bikes, new colour options and graphics could be introduced. Pulsar N150 is currently offered in Pearl Metallic White and Ebony Black colour options. Bajaj Pulsar N160 has three colour choices – Brooklyn Black, Racing Red and Caribbean Blue. New Bluetooth-based connectivity features are also a possibility for N150 and N160 along with a new digital instrument cluster.

New Pulsar N150, Pulsar N160 performance

Engine options are expected to be the same as earlier. Powering the Pulsar N150 is a 149.68 cc engine that generates 14.5 PS of max power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. Pulsar N160 has 164.82 cc, single cylinder, 2 valve, oil-cooled engine that makes 16 PS and 14.65 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It remains to be seen if the engines are tweaked to deliver a slightly enhanced performance.

Other hardware like wheels and tyres are expected to be the same as earlier. However, it is possible that the wheels could get some new colour treatment in line with the respective colour variant. Both N150 and N160 have 17-inch wheels at front and rear. Tyre profile is 90/90 / 120/80 for N150 and 100/80 / 130/70 for N160.

Depending on the type of updates, prices could be increased. Bajaj Pulsar N150 is currently available at a starting price of Rs 1.18 lakh. The N160 starts at Rs 1.30 lakh.