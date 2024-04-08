2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 First Official Teaser Out – Badass In Making

Along with the functional updates, Pulsar N250 could also get some new colour options and graphics

Bajaj is currently busy updating its Pulsar range, the largest contributor to the company’s overall two-wheeler sales. Models that have been updated this year include Pulsar NS125, NS160 and NS200. New top-spec versions of Pulsar N150 and N160 have also been launched. Next update is likely for the biggest pulsars N250 and F250, as evident with the ongoing road tests.

Pulsar N250 Teaser

While there are no complaints about the performance of Pulsar N250 and F250, the bikes seem to lack in terms of tech integrations. Take for example a Bluetooth based full digital instrument cluster that is available with most bikes in the quarter litre segment. It is likely that focus on launching the biggest Pulsars at an affordable price point may have restricted the availability of premium features.

However, based on market feedback, OEMs often introduce new updates. Today’s generation of riders want to be seamlessly connected at all times. Apparently, this segment of users is pretty huge and cannot be ignored. It is to note that Bajaj has already introduced a Bluetooth-based digital instrument cluster with the updated Pulsar NS200.

It is likely that the same instrument module will now be installed on the Pulsar 250 twins. Users will be able to pair their smartphones via Bajaj Ride Connect App to access functions such as calls, text messages, signal level, phone battery status and turn-by-turn navigation.

Another key feature that the current Pulsar 250 model is missing are USD forks. This again is something that many bikes in this segment already have. Even other Pulsar bikes like NS160 and NS200 are equipped with USD forks. At the time of Pulsar 250 launch, enthusiasts were expecting USD forks as standard with the biggest Pulsar bikes. However, it was not even available as an optional feature. With the updated Pulsar 250 twins getting USD forks, users can expect better overall performance and safety.

Pulsar N250 and F250 new colour options

As of now, both Pulsar 250 bikes have only the Brooklyn Black colour shade. While the black shade presents a dominating look and feel, it may not be acceptable to everyone. The Pulsar 250 twins can certainly do better with a more vibrant and diverse colour palette. The bikes can also accommodate some new, sportier graphics. It remains to be seen how much effort Bajaj puts into these aspects.

No performance boost

New versions of Pulsar N250 and F250 will continue with the existing 249.07 cc, single cylinder 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, oil cooled, FI engine. It generates 24.5 PS of max power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a constant mesh 5-speed gearbox. Most other hardware bits will be carried forward. It includes 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, rear monoshock suspension, 17-inch wheels and 100/80 / 130/70 tubeless tyres.

With addition of USD forks and Bluetooth-based digital instrument cluster, Pulsar 250 twins will come with a higher price tag. The existing ABS models are available at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh.