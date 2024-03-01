2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Launched – Walkaround Of New Features

Updates for 2024 Pulsar NS125 include refreshed headlamp, new digital instrument console, USB charging, ABS and connectivity features

Bajaj is in the process of updating its Pulsar range, the biggest contributor to the company’s domestic sales. After launching the new Pulsar NS160 and NS200, Bajaj has introduced the 2024 Pulsar NS125. Launch price of 2024 Pulsar NS125 is Rs 1.05 lakh, which is around Rs 5,000 more than the outgoing model.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 – What’s new?

While there are no extensive changes to the design and styling, the new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 does get an updated headlamp setup. New LED DRLs in lightning bolt pattern enhance the bike’s sporty profile. The headlamp casing on the outgoing model has a similar design, but the edges are not so eye-catchy.

The front fascia of the 2024 model is significantly enhanced with the updated styling of the headlamp setup. Vertically positioned at the centre of the headlamp casing are the low and high beams. Another change can be seen in the multi-layered design of the compact visor. It gets more detailing and a sharper profile in comparison to that of the outgoing model.

2024 Pulsar NS125 – New instrument console

As compared to the outgoing model that has a semi-digital instrument console, the new Pulsar NS125 gets a fully digital unit. It supports smartphone connectivity, allowing users to access calls and messages on the go. The instrument cluster also displays the phone’s battery level.

Other info displayed on the screen includes odometer, rev counter, trip meter and fuel gauge reading. Bajaj has also introduced USB charging to make things even more convenient or users. Safety has been improved with the addition of ABS.

Most other features are the same as earlier. 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 has sleek turn indicators, wide handlebar, sporty rear-view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank with tank shrouds, engine cowl, underbelly exhaust and short tail section. The bike has a sporty step-up seat, split grab rails and attractive graphics and decals. Colour options are the same as earlier – Orange, Red, Blue and Gray.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 – Specs, performance

Mechanical specifications remain the same as earlier for 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS125. The bike has telescopic front forks and a 5-step monoshock suspension at rear. Braking setup comprises 240 mm disc at front and 130 mm drum at rear. The outgoing model was equipped with CBS. Pulsar NS125 has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 80/100 front and 100/90 rear tubeless tyres. Seat height of 805 mm seems appropriate for adequate control and handling. The bike weighs 144 kg and has a ground clearance of 179 mm.

Power is supplied via a 124.45 cc, 4-stroke, SOHC 4-Valve, air cooled, DTS-i Ei Engine. It generates 11.80 hp of max power and 11 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission. The bike will continue to rival the likes of Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.