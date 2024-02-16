2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Fully Revealed In TVC – All New Features Detailed

Bajaj has launched the new 2024 Pulsar NS 200 – It comes with a lot of tech updates

In a move to elevate their Pulsar series, Bajaj, last September, promised the launch of six new models by the end of FY 23-24. Following the recent release of top-tier variants for Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160, Bajaj has now launched the new Pulsar NS200.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 TVC – Noteworthy Updates

While renowned for their dynamic performance, Pulsar motorcycles are adapting to meet the demands of modern riders by integrating cutting-edge technology. The new TVC reveals an upgraded LED headlight featuring integrated LED DRL, marking a departure from the previous model.

2024 Pulsar NS200 showcases a redesigned digital instrument console and updated switchgear, mirroring the recent enhancements seen in the top-spec variants of Pulsar N150 and N160. The outgoing NS200, introduced in 2012, has retained its semi-digital instrument console without major alterations.

The novel LCD digital instrument screen incorporates Bluetooth connectivity, enabling seamless integration with the Bajaj Ride Connect App. Users can access a plethora of information, including calls, text messages, mobile signal strength, battery health, and turn-by-turn navigation. The revamped switchgear introduces a dedicated Mode button for navigating the functions of the new LCD instrument display.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will undergo a visual makeover with sportier graphics, decals, and the addition of new color options. The existing colour palette includes Glossy Ebony Black, Metallic Pearl White, Cocktail Wine Red – White, and Pewter Grey – Blue. Take a look at the new TVC below.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 – Technical Specifications and Performance

While retaining much of its mechanical prowess, the NS200 continues to boast features such as USD forks and standard dual-channel ABS. The braking system includes 300 mm and 230 mm discs at the front and rear, respectively, along with a Nitrox mono shock absorber at the rear. Both front and rear wheels are equipped with 17-inch tires (100/80 front and 130/70 rear).

NS200 houses a 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled, triple spark, 4-valve, FI DTS-i engine, delivering 24.5 PS of maximum power and 18.74 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The NS200’s optimal body weight contributes to an improved power-to-weight ratio.

With these updates, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 may experience a modest price increase from its current starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh. Official prices will be out soon. Competing with formidable counterparts such as the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0, the NS200 aims to set a new standard in its class.