2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Launch Teaser – LED Headlight, Digital Display, Navigation

Updated 2024 Pulsar NS200 will focus on cosmetic and tech upgrades, while core mechanicals will be the same as the outgoing model

Last year in September, Bajaj had announced that six new Pulsar bikes will be launched by the end of FY 23-24. The company recently launched the top-spec variants of Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160. Latest teasers reveal a new Pulsar bike, which is likely to be the updated Pulsar NS200.

New 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 – Key updates

While Pulsar bikes are popular for their agile performance, they seem to lag behind in terms of tech features. Based on market feedback and industry trends, Bajaj is updating the Pulsar range with tech features comparable to rival offerings. New teaser features LED headlight with integrated LED DRL.

2024 Pulsar NS200 gets a new digital instrument console and revised switchgear. These are the same as seen with the recently launched top-spec variants of Pulsar N150 and N160. The outgoing Pulsar NS200 is equipped with a semi-digital instrument console. It hasn’t seen any major changes since the time it was introduced in 2012.

The new LCD digital instrument screen has Bluetooth, allowing users to pair their smartphone via the Bajaj Ride Connect App. Users can access calls, text messages, mobile signal strength indicator, battery health and various other information and functions. It will also offer turn-by-turn navigation. Rivals like TVS offer turn-by-turn navigation with the Apache motorcycles. The updated switchgear has a dedicated Mode button that can be used to access various functions of the new LCD instrument display.

Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will be getting sportier graphics and decals, along with one or more new colour options. The existing model has four colour choices – Glossy Ebony Black, Metallic Pearl White, Cocktail Wine Red – White and Pewter Grey – Blue.

New 2024 Pulsar NS200 specs, performance

Much of the mechanicals will be the same as earlier. Pulsar NS200 is a well-equipped bike with features such as USD forks and dual-channel ABS as standard. Braking setup comprises 300 mm and 230 mm discs at front and rear, respectively. At rear, the bike has Nitrox mono shock absorber with canister. Both front and rear have 17-inch wheels, shod with 100/80 front and 130/70 rear tyres.

Powering the bike is a 199.5 cc, liquid cooled, triple spark, 4-valve, FI DTS-i engine. It generates 24.5 PS of max power and 18.74 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The sixth gear ensures enhanced power delivery at higher RPMs. It also reduces the stress on the gearbox. Pulsar NS200 is designed to have an optimal body weight, which has helped achieve an improved power-to-weight ratio.

With the updates, the new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 can witness a small bump in prices. The existing model is available at a starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh. NS200 competes with the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0.