2024 Force Gurkha SUV To Launch In 3-Door and 5-Door Version – New Teaser

New Gurkha promises to offer a blend of rugged capability and practicality to off-road enthusiasts across the country

The landscape of the lifestyle off-road vehicle segment in India is evolving rapidly, with Force Motors poised to make a significant splash with its upcoming release, the new Gurkha SUV. This eagerly anticipated vehicle has been teased by Force Motors, hinting at its imminent launch.

New Force Gurkha SUV Teased

As the demand for lifestyle adventure vehicles continues to rise, manufacturers are stepping up to cater to the evolving needs of consumers. Force Motors will not only launch the 5-door Gurkha, they will also launch a new version of the 3-door Gurkha.

In the race for dominance in the 4×4 segment, Force Motors finds itself in direct competition with industry stalwarts like Mahindra. While Mahindra’s Thar has already made waves in the market, particularly with its 3-door variant, Force Motors is gearing up to make a splash with its 5-door Gurkha. With the launch of the 5-door Gurkha on the horizon, Force Motors stands poised to gain a competitive edge over Thar, which will get its 5 door version later this year in August.

New Gurkha – What Sets It Apart

The new Force Gurkha is not just about adding more doors; it promises a host of features and capabilities that set it apart from its competitors. Unlike the Thar and Jimny, the Gurkha boasts an impressive array of off-road hardware, including front and rear locking differentials and a standard snorkel. These features underscore the Gurkha’s commitment to tackling challenging terrain with ease, making it a compelling choice for adventure enthusiasts.

Among the notable features, the new Force Gurkha boasts an all-metal body, enhancing durability and resilience for off-road adventures. Illuminating the path ahead are LED headlamps, providing unmatched visibility in all conditions. The front bumper commands attention with its prominent design, while an air intake snorkel ensures the engine breathes freely even in challenging terrains. The squared wheel arches and thick body cladding add to the rugged aesthetic, accentuated by large passenger windows that offer expansive views of the surroundings.

New Interiors, Features

Inside the cabin, there will be internally adjustable ORVMs add convenience, allowing for effortless adjustments from within the vehicle. Front seat armrests enhance comfort during long journeys, while a larger and improved head unit provides seamless access to entertainment and navigation features. A new fully digital instrument cluster integrates a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), providing real-time information for enhanced safety and performance.

Carrying forward essential features, the Gurkha maintains its connectivity and convenience offerings. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, equipped with four speakers, USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity for music and calling, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay support, ensures entertainment and connectivity on the go. HVAC controls, a 12 V socket, and central locking further enhance the Gurkha’s appeal, making it a versatile and comfortable companion for any adventure.

Engine Specs, Pricing

Underpinning the new Gurkha is a modified version of Force Motors’ tried-and-tested ladder-frame chassis, providing the foundation for its robust off-road capabilities. Powering the Gurkha is the familiar 2.6L FM CR turbo diesel engine, delivering ample performance for traversing rugged terrain. However, enthusiasts can expect a more spirited engine tuning compared to its predecessor, offering enhanced power and torque for a thrilling driving experience.

Existing Gurkha is offered only in the 3 door format, and is priced from Rs 15.1 lakh, ex-sh. With more features added to the new Gurkha 3-door, expect there to be a price hike. The 5-door Gurkha is expected to be about Rs 1-2 lakh more expensive than the 3-door version.