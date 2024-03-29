HomeCar NewsMahindra Thar 5 Door Launch On 15th Aug 2024 - New Top...

Mahindra Thar 5 Door Launch On 15th Aug 2024 – New Top Selling SUV

Mahindra Thar 5 Door Launch 15th Aug 2024

Mahindra Thar 5-door model will take on Maruti Jimny and upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door and Jeep Wrangler Mini

On August 15th 2020, Mahindra had launched the second-gen Thar in 3 door format. After exactly four years, Mahindra will debut the 5-door version of Thar on 15th August 2024. Better suited for family needs, the 5-door Thar can emerge as a major disruptor across multiple SUV segments. It is likely to go on sale as the ‘Thar Armada’.

Mahindra Thar 5-door – What’s new

Excluding the longer size and wheelbase and additional doors, Thar 5-door model will follow the same basic design and features of the 3-door model. To achieve some differentiation, specific changes are expected across the fascia. For example, Thar 5-door is expected to get a refreshed grille and front and rear bumpers. Lighting setup is expected to be the same as that of the 3-door Thar.

Mahindra Thar Armada Interiors

Side profile will be distinguishable with larger 19-inch wheels with new design and pillar mounted rear door handles. A test mule of 5-door Thar spotted recently was seen with running boards. Not many changes are expected at the rear. Equipment list for 5-door Thar can be expanded to include an electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof. Safety kit could get features such as front parking sensors and front camera.

5-door Thar – Interior updates

Interiors are expected to get a major refresh with the 5-door Thar. The SUV will have ample space for the entire family and a comprehensive range of comfort and convenience features. Some of the key highlights include a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. There will be auto-dimming IRVM, redesigned central console, new steering wheel and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. New interior colour theme options and refreshed upholstery are expected.

Thar 5-door sunroof

Mahindra Thar 5-door – Variants, powertrain options

It is expected that Thar 5-door will initially be available only in 4×4 format. The 4×2 (RWD) variant could be introduced at a later date. The 2.0-litre petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel motor will be borrowed from the existing 3-door Thar. The petrol unit churns out 150 hp of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque with the 6-speed manual transmission. Torque output is 320 Nm with the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Mahindra Thar 5 Door Launch On 15th Aug 2024

Transmission options are the same for the 2.2 litre diesel engine. It generates 130 hp and 300 Nm. It is not certain if the 1.5-litre diesel engine will be available with 5-door Thar at the time of launch. Mahindra may choose to focus first on the 4×4 version to establish it as the most capable SUV in the lifestyle off-roader segment.

While competing with primary rivals Jimny and 5-door Gurkha, Mahindra Thar 5-door can also impact compact SUVs. The 5-door Thar has an iconic design and meets family requirements. Furthermore, none of the compact SUVs currently offer 4×4. Enthusiasts who want to experience the thrill of 4×4 can choose the Thar 5-door version.

