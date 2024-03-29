Mahindra Thar 5 Door Launch On 15th Aug 2024 – New Top Selling SUV

Mahindra Thar 5-door model will take on Maruti Jimny and upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door and Jeep Wrangler Mini

On August 15th 2020, Mahindra had launched the second-gen Thar in 3 door format. After exactly four years, Mahindra will debut the 5-door version of Thar on 15th August 2024. Better suited for family needs, the 5-door Thar can emerge as a major disruptor across multiple SUV segments. It is likely to go on sale as the ‘Thar Armada’.

Mahindra Thar 5-door – What’s new

Excluding the longer size and wheelbase and additional doors, Thar 5-door model will follow the same basic design and features of the 3-door model. To achieve some differentiation, specific changes are expected across the fascia. For example, Thar 5-door is expected to get a refreshed grille and front and rear bumpers. Lighting setup is expected to be the same as that of the 3-door Thar.

Side profile will be distinguishable with larger 19-inch wheels with new design and pillar mounted rear door handles. A test mule of 5-door Thar spotted recently was seen with running boards. Not many changes are expected at the rear. Equipment list for 5-door Thar can be expanded to include an electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof. Safety kit could get features such as front parking sensors and front camera.

5-door Thar – Interior updates

Interiors are expected to get a major refresh with the 5-door Thar. The SUV will have ample space for the entire family and a comprehensive range of comfort and convenience features. Some of the key highlights include a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. There will be auto-dimming IRVM, redesigned central console, new steering wheel and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. New interior colour theme options and refreshed upholstery are expected.

Mahindra Thar 5-door – Variants, powertrain options

It is expected that Thar 5-door will initially be available only in 4×4 format. The 4×2 (RWD) variant could be introduced at a later date. The 2.0-litre petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel motor will be borrowed from the existing 3-door Thar. The petrol unit churns out 150 hp of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque with the 6-speed manual transmission. Torque output is 320 Nm with the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Transmission options are the same for the 2.2 litre diesel engine. It generates 130 hp and 300 Nm. It is not certain if the 1.5-litre diesel engine will be available with 5-door Thar at the time of launch. Mahindra may choose to focus first on the 4×4 version to establish it as the most capable SUV in the lifestyle off-roader segment.

While competing with primary rivals Jimny and 5-door Gurkha, Mahindra Thar 5-door can also impact compact SUVs. The 5-door Thar has an iconic design and meets family requirements. Furthermore, none of the compact SUVs currently offer 4×4. Enthusiasts who want to experience the thrill of 4×4 can choose the Thar 5-door version.