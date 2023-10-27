New Honda Electric Scooter Concept Debuts – Can Work For India

As part of its EV strategy, Honda has plans to introduce a minimum of 10 electric two-wheelers globally by 2025

At the ongoing Japan Mobility Show, Honda is showcasing a wide range of products and advanced technologies. A significant percentage of these relate to the world of EVs. The latest unveil is an electric scooter prototype that Honda is calling SC e: Concept.

Honda SC e: electric scooter concept

Based on its design, it is apparent that Honda SC e: electric scooter concept is meant for urban commutes. It comes across as a simple everyday use machine and does not have any radical design features. The overall profile is in line with the conventional theme used for scooters. However, there are some unique features such as the full-width LED DRLs.

Honda SC e: electric scooter concept gets contrasting blue highlights that enhance its visual appeal. The blue elements can be seen on the front lighting panel, handlebar, floorboard and rear tail section. They indicate the vehicle’s electric character and complement the ivory-white shade used for the scooter. Apart from these aspects, there isn’t anything extraordinary about Honda’s latest electric scooter concept.

Ergonomics are pretty relaxed and comfortable. The single piece seat is long and wide, and comes with adequate foam thickness. It should be able to ensure optimal comfort for both rider and pillion. As the battery packs are installed under the seat, the flat floorboard area is accessible to be used for carrying a wide variety of stuff.

However, with the under-seat battery packs, storage space will be pretty sparse. Probably, just enough to accommodate a helmet or other small stuff. The prototype does not appear to have any storage space at front. However, that could change when the scooter reaches production stage. Front storage is a basic feature available with most commuter-focused scooters.

In terms of tech integrations, Honda SC e: electric scooter concept is expected to get Bluetooth-based connectivity features. A rectangular space can be seen for a digital instrument cluster, although the prototype does not have it installed at the moment. The instrument console will have modest proportions, and won’t be as big as screens used with scooters like Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, etc.

Honda SC e: electric scooter performance

Honda SC e: electric scooter concept has two swappable batteries. Honda refers to these as Mobile Power Pack. The company has stated that the scooter will have good speed and range. However, the exact numbers have not been revealed. The scooter has the motor mounted on the rear wheel. This is different from other commuter scooters that have hub-mounted motor. Hardware specs include telescopic forks at front and a single shock absorber at rear. Braking duties are performed by disc-drum combo.

Honda hasn’t revealed any details about the scooter’s powertrain. However, Honda has stated that the scooter’s performance will be in line with the tenets of clean electric mobility. The scooter will have zero CO2 emissions. It has been designed to provide quiet and comfortable rides to users. The scooter will be part of Honda’s roadmap to become carbon neutral by 2050.

1 of 5

Source