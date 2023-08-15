4 New Ola Electric Motorcycles Showcased – Launch In 2024

Out of the four Ola electric motorcycle concepts, Diamond Head looks the wildest and features an unconventional front setup

In an ambitious manoeuvre, Ola Electric has introduced its most affordable electric scooter yet. We’re talking about Ola S1 X, which the company has priced very attractively, starting from Rs. 79,999 (introductory) for base 2 kWh model and Rs. 89,999 (introductory) for 3 kWh model. The 4 kWh model is Ola S1 X+ and it costs Rs. 1,09,999 (introductory) (all prices ex-sh).

Purchase windows for all the versions of S1 X range are currently open. But the most exciting showcase of this event for me, was Ola’s four new motorcycle concepts. These are very distinct in their design. Let’s take a look.

4 New Ola Motorcycle concepts

As seen with the teaser before, Ola is investing heavily in compartmentalisation of its portfolio. We’re talking about cars and motorcycles, other than its scooter portfolio. On that note, Ola showcased four new electric motorcycle concepts in physical prototype form. The company had shown 5 motorcycles in design concept form before.

While Adventure and Diamond Head are recurring concepts, Cruiser and Roadster are all new. So, we can say those remaining three design concepts met their demise, or something of that sort. Out of the four physical prototype concepts, Diamond Head is the pinnacle and a true flagship. It features a design and form that defies conventional. Take a look at the detailed walkaround below, shared by EV Gyan.

Diamond Head looks like a hunkered-down bull, poised to make a pounce. It has a diamond-type headlight cowl, lending its name. There is a wide LED DRL strip and headlights below it in a sleek housing. It has an aggressive seating posture with clip-on handlebars. There is a retracting panel that goes down to show the instrument cluster.

It doesn’t get a conventional triple tree with front forks. Instead, it gets a swingarm-like element that could feature either a push-rod or a pull-rod mono-shock suspension system. Not sure whether the production model will derive it. But other motorcycles are a lot more conventional in their appeal.

Will Ola Adventure be India’s first electric ADV?

Starting with the Ola Adventure concept, it is an upright and off-road-oriented motorcycle. It features a vertical lighting element, knuckle guards, god-finish USD front forks, block-pattern tyres, fork covers, wire-spoke wheels, a windscreen and more. We could easily see this being the most popular in India, upon launch.

There is a Roadster, which has all the recipe to be the most affordable of this bunch. Considering the Roadster concept was the only one working on stage, we would wager it to launch first. Then we have the Cruiser concept that looks the most menacing of this bunch. It has a neo-retro charm and a relaxed riding position.

Cruiser concept had a conventional triple tree and suspension setup at the front. But sported massive front fork covers. It gets horizontal LED headlight elements and sleekest ORVMs of this bunch. All four motorcycle concepts featured a large rectangular instrument cluster. Highly likely to be the same 7” touchscreen unit as S1 Pro. Launch timeline is by the end of 2024.