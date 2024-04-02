2024 Honda Elevate, City, e:HEV, Amaze – 6 Airbags, New Features, Price Update

2024 Honda Elevate Safety Features – 6 Airbags for All

Safety features in the Honda Elevate model are now updated, aligning with Honda’s commitment to passenger protection. Across all grades, including SV, V, VX, and ZX, the introduction of six airbags as standard ensures comprehensive safety measures in the event of a collision. Newly introduced 3-point emergency locking retractor seat belts for all seats, alongside adjustable head restraints, further enhance passenger safety. The inclusion of seat belt reminders for all seats, including the rear, emphasises the importance of seatbelt usage for every occupant.

Driver and assistant sunvisor vanity mirrors with lids, now standard in SV, V, and VX grades, add convenience and functionality. The digital analogue integrated meter with a 17.7cm (7-inch) HD Full-Colour TFT MID, providing essential vehicle information at a glance, now available in SV and V grades too. Front AC vents knob and fan/temperature control knob enhancements feature Silver Paint in select grades, add a touch colour to the interior design.

Honda Elevate Price Increase – April 2024

Alongside feature updates, Honda Elevate prices are updated. The price increase ranges from Rs 23,000 to Rs 44,000 depending on variant.

Honda Elevate Price in INR (Ex-Showroom Delhi):

SV 1.5L i-VTEC MT: Rs 11,91,000

V 1.5L i-VTEC MT: Rs 12,71,000

V 1.5L i-VTEC CVT: Rs 13,71,000

VX 1.5L i-VTEC MT: Rs 14,10,000

VX 1.5L i-VTEC CVT: Rs 15,10,000

ZX 1.5L i-VTEC MT: Rs 15,41,000

ZX 1.5L i-VTEC CVT: Rs 16,43,000

(Note: Additional price applicable on Pearl and Dual Tone Exterior Colours)

2024 Honda City Updates

Honda City safety upgrades across all its variants include standardisation of six airbags, now available in the new SV and V grades. Newly introduced seat belt reminders for all seats, along with a rear seat belt reminder remind one and all to wear a seatbelt every time. SV grade sees the introduction of a 10.6 cm (4.2-inch) Colour TFT Meter Display. In the VX grade, the introduction of an 8-speaker surround sound system improved in-car entertainment experience. VX grade also features a rear sunshade.

Honda City Price in INR (Ex-Showroom Delhi):

SV 1.5L i-VTEC MT: Rs 12,08,100

V 1.5L i-VTEC MT: Rs 12,85,000

V 1.5L i-VTEC CVT: Rs 14,10,000

VX 1.5L i-VTEC MT: Rs 13,92,000

VX 1.5L i-VTEC CVT: Rs 15,17,000

ZX 1.5L i-VTEC MT: Rs 15,10,000

ZX 1.5L i-VTEC CVT: Rs 16,35,000

(Note: Additional price applicable on Pearl Exterior Colours)

Honda City e:HEV Seatbelt Reminders

The Honda City e:HEV model updates safety with the introduction of seat belt reminders for all seats. This feature ensures that occupants remain secure and protected during every journey, aligning with Honda’s commitment to passenger safety.

Honda City e:HEV Price in INR (Ex-Showroom Delhi): e:HEV: Rs 20,55,100

(Note: Additional price applicable on Pearl Exterior Colours)

Honda Amaze Variants Revised – S, VX

Safety upgrades in the Honda Amaze model include seat belt reminders for all seats, now standard across all grades. This ensures that occupants remain securely fastened, enhancing overall safety. Honda Amaze variants too stand revised. One could earlier choose from 4 variants – E, S, VX, and VX Elite. Now buyers need to choose from 2.

Honda Amaze Price in INR (Ex-Showroom Delhi):

S 1.2L i-VTEC MT: Rs 7,92,800

VX 1.2L i-VTEC MT: Rs 9,04,000

S 1.2L i-VTEC CVT: Rs 8,82,600

VX 1.2L i-VTEC CVT: Rs 9,86,000

(Note: Additional price applicable on Pearl Exterior Colours)