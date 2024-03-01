2024 Honda Amaze New Gen Launch By Diwali – Based On City Platform

As opposed to the current model, 2024 Honda Amaze could feature a coupe sloping roofline along with modern features and equipment

Post BS6 Phase II emission norms, Honda Cars India has three vehicles in their portfolio. Amaze is the entry point to Honda’s meticulously engineered and robust car lineup. This sub 4m sedan is set to navigate its future in the Indian automotive industry with a new generation model expected to launch sometime around the festive season.

2024 Honda Amaze – What to expect?

Honda Cars India is riding on the new wave generated by Elevate SUV with booming sales figures in both domestic and international business. Portfolio includes Amaze sub 4m sedan, City C-segment sedan and Elevate C-segment SUV. Amaze is the smallest and most affordable Honda car in India.

Recently launched Elevate is a much-needed boost for Honda to solidify its presence in Indian market. But there could be a greater impact for the brand with a more affordable and smaller vehicle and that’s where the upcoming 3rd generation Amaze sub 4m sedan comes into action.

Being a sub 4m vehicle, Honda Amaze enjoys tax benefits from Indian Government, striking better pricing and profitability factors. Something price-sensitive Indian car buyers will appreciate. Third-gen Amaze is reportedly ditching its current platform in favour of a modified version of City platform with a smaller wheelbase.

This way, Honda might consolidate its entire portfolio on a single platform with variations to suit multiple applications. This will ensure cost-effectiveness and economies of scale. The same approach will be employed on the inside, with multiple parts and components shared with City sedan and Elevate.

Design differences

Current Amaze was an adaptation of Honda Accord’s design of the time. It is likely that the upcoming third-gen Amaze will bear similar design DNA to current Accord or Civic on sale globally. Honda loves the new coupe-style sloping roof designs, evident with global Civic and Accord. More so, with Civic Hatchback.

We expect a similar approach with Amaze as replicated in our render for the same. There will also be a redesign with interiors, and some modernity in the form of a larger free-standing touchscreen and a few fancy frills. Honda doesn’t aim to be a gadget on wheels. So, a sunroof, fully digital instrument cluster, ADAS and other gadgetry could be missed.

We had Honda Amaze for a long term review which went live last month. Honda gets the basics of a car right. We hope there were rear AC vents, rear adjustable headrests, front centre armrest and a few more features. Powertrain-wise, the 1.2L 4-cylinder petrol engine with 5-speed MT and CVT is likely to continue as the sole offering. This engine is smooth and refined and fairly fuel efficient. There is impressive low-end grunt and top-end performance with around 90 hp and 110 Nm. Launch could happen around the festive season and a price hike is expected as well.

