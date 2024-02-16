2024 Honda Grom 125 Debuts – Fresh New Look, Updated Accessories Kit

Honda had patented the Grom 125 in India in 2021, but there have been no further developments since then

Mini bikes like Honda Grom 125 are quite popular across international markets. Grom 125 is a versatile machine, suitable for everyday needs as well as sports riding. The compact profile makes it easy to transport the bike to any location. Honda has now introduced the 2024 model of Grom 125 in its home market Japan.

2024 Honda Grom 125 – What’s new ?

In production since 2014, Honda Grom 125 has undergone multiple updates over the years. The 2024 model focuses primarily on cosmetic enhancements. For example, changes have been introduced to the headlight cover, side cover and shroud. 2024 Honda Grom 125 comes in two colour options – Pearl Horizon White and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

With an exciting mix of black and white, the Pearl Horizon White variant will be more noticeable on the streets. The white shade has been used on the front fender, headlamp side cover, fuel tank and side panels. The Pearl Horizon White comes with USD forks in golden finish, which enhances the bike’s sporty profile. The Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic variant utilizes an all-black theme. Only a portion of the side panels and the exhaust tip get a contrasting light grey shade. The USD forks are blacked out.

Rest of the bike is the same as earlier. Honda Grom 125 has polygonal headlamps, halogen turn indicators, circular rear-view mirrors, chiselled fuel tank, blacked-out engine and exhaust and a single-piece seat. With the 2024 model, users will have the option to choose new accessories such as Type C USB socket, seat bag, saddle bag, rear carrier, under cowl, meter visor and knuckle guard.

2024 Honda Grom 125 – specs, performance

The 2024 model remains mechanically unchanged. Honda Grom 125 is 1,760 mm long, which makes it 240 mm shorter than the top selling Splendor Plus. Grom 125 is 720 mm wide, 1,015 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 1,200 mm. The bike is lightweight, weighing 103 kg. Ground clearance of 180 mm makes the bike suitable for mild off-roading.

Powering the bike is a 123cc, air-cooled engine that churns out 10 PS of max power and 11 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Mileage is 67.8km/L, which is pretty good and one of the reasons for the bike’s popularity. Grom 125 has 12-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 120/70 front and 130/70 rear tyres. Braking setup comprises disc brakes at both ends, with single-channel ABS.

Will Honda Grom 125 launch in India?

Although Honda had patented Grom 125 in India in 2021, it is unlikely to be launched here. Honda had earlier launched the Navi in India, which did not get the desired market response. However, as consumer needs keep evolving, Honda Grom 125 can be introduced in India at a later date. Bikes like Navi and Grom 125 belong to Honda’s miniMOTO lineup. This range has other popular options such as Honda Monkey, Super Cub and Trail 125.