Honda NX500 Deliveries Commenced – 1st Unit In Gurugram

The closest rivals to 47 bhp Honda NX500 ADV are Benelli TRK 502, Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Strom 650

In India, Honda is expanding its multi-cylinder portfolio with new launches. The latest among these launches is Honda NX500, which is a premium multi-cylinder ADV motorcycle from Team Red. Launched at an inaugural price of Rs. 5,90,000, it is quite a lot more VFM than CB500X and is attracting a lot of eyeballs in India.

Honda NX500 Deliveries Commenced

The motorcycle was launched last month and it takes the position of CB500X in Honda’s Indian lineup. Honda CB500X witnessed slow sales in India as it was devoid of the latest updates that global CB500X got. Honda NX500 is here to fix that and we should say, it overfills the shoes that CB500X left behind.

Sold exclusively via Honda’s premium Big Wing dealerships, NX500 is a lucrative proposition. A proposition that Col. Abhishek Mishra has explored. Honda Big Wing Gurugram delivered their first Honda NX500 ADV motorcycle to Col. Abhishek Mishra. Celebrations followed soon and Honda Big Wing Gurugram wished Col. Abhishek Mishra safe and adventurous rides.

Honda NX500 is brought to Indian shores via CBU route. Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India has launched it in three exciting colours – Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White. Grand Prix Red is the most dashing shade offered with Honda NX500 and that is exactly what Col. Abhishek Mishra has chosen.

Honda’s re-considered pricing strategies

For its Indian lineup, Honda was never considered to be subtle, where their pricing strategies are concerned. However, there seems to be a shift in Honda’s pricing strategies, especially with its Big Wing offerings. We say this because Honda CB500X was brought to Indian shores via CKD route and was priced at Rs. 6.87 lakh (ex-sh) at launch.

Honda NX500 is brought to Indian shores via CBU route and it offers better equipment and features than CB500X. At Rs. 5.9 lakh (ex-sh), NX500 costs significantly less and offers more premium componentry like USD telescopic front forks, dual disc brake setup for front wheels and others.

Also, there is a new 5-inch TFT instrument screen, which is a far cry when compared to CB500X’s LCD unit. This TFT unit gets Bluetooth connectivity featuring Honda Roadsync connected features with app support for Android and IOS. This enables call controls, music controls and navigation deets among others.

NX500 bears a hybrid ADV design with a greater lean towards a semi-faired sports touring motorcycle DNA. It is powered by a 471cc parallel twin cylinder engine with 47 bhp of peak power at 8,600 RPM and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch, top speed is 180+ km/h.