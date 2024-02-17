2024 Honda NX400, CBR400R Debuts – India Launch Possible

Launched for the Japanese market, Honda NX400 and CBR400R share the same platform and several of the hardware and tech features

At the 2023 EICMA held in Milan, Honda had announced the new NX500 and CBR500R. Honda had also talked about a 400cc version of NX500, which has now been introduced as NX400 in Japan. NX400 is the successor to the 400X crossover model that’s been on sale since 2013. In case of CBR400R, the bike gets the 2024 model year updates.

2024 Honda NX400 and CBR400R – Key features

2024 NX400 is positioned as a modern street adventure bike. Although the bike is a derivative of the 400X, it gets a refreshed appearance and updated equipment list. Both NX400 and CBR400R get new equipment such as Honda Selectable Torque Control and a 5-inch full-colour TFT display. With the Honda RoadSync app, users can pair their smartphone via Bluetooth to access calls, messages, music and turn-by-turn navigation.

2024 CBR400R has updated styling, with changes to the headlamp cowl, headlight and tail light. There are new ducts, featuring winglets and slits on the middle cowls. These help to augment the bike’s sporty profile. Colour options for the new 2024 CBR400R include Grand Prix Red and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic. The last one is essentially an all-black theme. It is available with the NX400 as well. The second colour option for NX400 is Pearl Glare White. The multi-colour shades seem to better complement the overall profile of the two bikes.

Honda NX400 and CBR400R specs, performance

2024 NX400 is longer, wider and taller (2150×830×1390mm), as compared to CBR400R (2080×760×1145mm). Wheelbase is 1435 mm and 1410 mm, respectively. NX400 has 150 mm of ground clearance, as compared to 130 mm of CBR400R. NX400 is 5kg heavier, as compared to CBR400R that weighs 191 kg. While NX400 has 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, CBR400R has 17-inch wheels at both ends.

Braking setup comprises double discs and single disc at front and rear, respectively. Features like Showa SFF-BP inverted fork and assist and slipper clutch are common to both bikes. These were available with the earlier models as well.

Powering 2024 Honda NX400 and CBR400R is a 399cc, water cooled, DOHC, 4-valve parallel 2-cylinder engine. It generates 46 PS of max power and 38 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Fuel efficiency is 28.1 km/L, as per WMTC standards.

2024 Honda NX400 and CBR400R India launch prospects

In the sub-middleweight motorcycle segment, new bikes such as Triumph 400, Harley Davidson X440, Mavrick 440 and Himalayan 450 have emerged as popular options. This segment is expected to witness strong growth in the future. Reports indicate that Bajaj can also target this space with Pulsar NS400.

As market conditions seem favourable, it is possible that Honda could introduce the NX400 and CBR400R in India. In Japan, Honda CBR400R is available at a starting price of 863,500 yen (approx. Rs 4.77 lakh). NX400 is priced higher at 891,000 yen (approx. Rs 4.93 lakh).