2024 Hyundai Creta Black Colour Revealed – With SRK In Driving Seat

Hyundai Creta facelift which will come with Level 2 ADAS opens for pre-bookings for Rs. 25,000

Hyundai Creta, a veritable best-seller in the compact SUV segment in India, is set to receive a facelift. Sales of Hyundai Creta currently scores over its rivals such as the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Honda Elevate by a significant margin and the updates which it will receive will make it even stronger in terms of competition.

SRK Driving the new 2024 Hyundai Creta Black Colour

Ahead of its official debut, Hyundai has now released the first official images of the new Creta 2024 model, with their brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan in the driver’s seat. The 2024 Hyundai Creta will be presented in 7 variants of E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech and SX (O) while it will get 1 dual-tone and 6 mono-tone colour options. These include Atlas White with a black roof along with Robust Emerald Pearl (new), Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White and Titan Grey. The dual-tone colour option will only be restricted to the two top spec variants.

As have been seen in images, the new Creta facelift will see significant exterior changes. It will sport a new front grille design with black chrome accents, revised LED headlamps and DRLs, refreshed bumper design at the front and rear while it will also get new faux skid plates and a new set of dual tone alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the new Creta will see a connected LED tail bar running across the length, new spoiler with high mounted stop lamp, a 3D Hyundai logo and new reflectors.

The cabin of the new Creta facelift sports a revised dashboard design with two horizontally positioned 10.2 inch display units for infotainment and instrumentation. The central console sports a new design while entertainment is via an 8 speaker Bose premium sound system which also comes in with 1 year subscription to Jio Saavan with advertisement free streaming. The climate control has been revised to offer dual zone cooling system to both front passengers while other features include touch based AC controls, ambient lighting, new gear lever, blind-view monitor, 8-Way power drive seat and ventilated seats.

Enhanced Structural Safety will be Creta’s USP

Safety features will be the highlight of the new Hyundai Creta as it receives even more safety equipment as compared to the Kia Seltos. Hyundai Creta will see increased safety both where its body structure and features are concerned.

Hyundai has stated that the structural rigidity of the new Creta has also been enhanced with reinforced crash members, floor, side sill and crash with an energy absorption of body shell.

Safety equipment will also include a total of 36 features among which will be a total of 6 airbags, all wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and ABS and EBD. It will also receive 19 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features called the Hyundai SmartSense, among which will be forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, etc.

It will continue to draw its power via 1.5 liter petrol and diesel engine options as before. It will also receive a new 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine from the Verna. Transmission options include 6 speed MT and CVT for the petrol engine while the diesel engine gets 6 speed MT and 6 speed AT. The new turbo petrol unit gets mated to a 7 speed DCT. To be priced from Rs 11 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), the new Creta will continue to rival the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and Citroen C3 Aircross in its segment.