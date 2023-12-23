2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Connected LED Taillight, New Alloys – Spied

New Hyundai Creta facelift will have refreshed exteriors and a range of new features including ADAS

India’s top selling compact SUV, Hyundai Creta will soon be launched in its facelift avatar. The scheduled unveil date is 16th January, with the subsequent launch likely in the following weeks. Ahead of that, a test mule reveals new details about the SUV.

Creta facelift – what’s new?

Hyundai Creta facelift will follow the new design language, as seen with the new Santa Fe and Exter. Updates will include H-shaped lighting elements and squarish design for the headlamps. The test mule spotted recently can be seen with a connected LED strip at rear. This design approach has already been deployed with Hyundai and Kia cars such as Venue facelift, Verna, and Sonet and Seltos facelifts.

Another key update is the new design for the alloy wheels. The diamond-cut, dual-tone alloys are a lot sportier and come with fine detailing. One can also notice the functional footstep that appears to be of adequate width. It should be useful for the elderly and children during ingress and egress.

Other changes include a major refresh of the front fascia. Creta facelift will have new LED headlights, parametric grille design, refreshed front and rear bumpers and redesigned tailgate. Some new colour options are also likely.

Inside, the 2024 Creta facelift will be getting a refreshed dashboard. There will be a new touchscreen infotainment system and a new digital instrument cluster. The latter is likely to be borrowed from Alcazar. Tech upgrades will include 360° camera and ADAS. The ADAS kit will be largely the same as that of Seltos facelift. Creta facelift will also get dashcam, ventilated front seats and premium audio system.

Creta facelift specs, performance

Engine options for the new Creta facelift will be the same as the recently launched Seltos facelift. The 1.5-litre NA petrol motor generates 115 PS of max power and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and intelligent variable transmission (IVT). The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine delivers 160 PS and 253 Nm. It is offered with transmission choices of 6iMT and 7DCT. The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission choices include 6iMT and 6AT.

Creta facelift price

With the updates, Creta facelift could witness a slight bump in prices. The existing model starts at Rs 10.87 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 19.20 lakh for the top-spec variant. Creta is already a bestseller and the numbers are expected to get a further boost with the facelift version. It is likely to take a bigger lead over rivals in the months following the launch.

Creta will continue to rival the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. In 2024, Creta will be challenged by the upcoming Tata Curvv as well.