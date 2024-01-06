2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Arrives At Dealer Yard – New Front And Rear

Hyundai will launch the new 2024 Creta on 16th Jan – Ahead of that the first batch has started arriving at dealer yard

Hyundai is set to launch the highly anticipated 2024 Creta on January 16th, and the first batch has already made its way to dealership yards, offering a sneak peek into the revamped model. The images are credited to Harsh VLOGS. Embracing Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness,’ the new Creta boasts a confident and bold stance, highlighting its captivating design.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift – New Front And Rear

In its facelift iteration, 2024 Hyundai Creta will adopt the brand’s fresh design language, akin to the new Santa Fe and Exter. It gets H-shaped lighting elements, squared-off headlamp designs, and a rear connected LED strip—a styling approach already seen in other Hyundai and Kia vehicles, including the Venue facelift, Verna, Sonet, and Seltos facelifts.

Among the notable upgrades are redesigned alloy wheels, featuring diamond-cut, dual-tone aesthetics with meticulous detailing. Additionally, a functional footstep, visibly wider, aims to facilitate ingress and egress for passengers, particularly aiding the elderly and children. Front design has undergone a substantial refresh, incorporating new LED headlights, a parametric grille design, revamped front and rear bumpers, and a reworked tailgate.

Inside, the vehicle boasts a futuristic and cockpit-like feel, integrating infotainment screens and digital clusters displaying a wide range of information. Its spacious interior ensures unmatched comfort and convenience. It gets Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS features, Surround view monitor (SVM), Blind spot view monitor (BVM), Dual Zone Automatic Temperature control, voice-enabled smart Panoramic sunroof, 8-way power driver seat, and front-row ventilated seats.

The integration of a 26.03 cm Infotainment screen with in-built navigation, Bluelink connectivity, and a 26.03 cm Digital Instrument cluster with multiple themes enriches the driving experience. Creta also boasts over 70 connectivity features, including an onboard music streaming feature with the JioSaavn app (offering a complimentary 1-year subscription).

Powertrain and Safety Features

Regarding performance, the new Creta facelift will offer engine options similar to the recently launched Seltos facelift. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 115 PS of power and 143.8 Nm of torque, available with a 6-speed manual or intelligent variable transmission (IVT). The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, delivering 160 PS and 253 Nm, will be paired with 6iMT and 7DCT transmission choices. Lastly, the 1.5-litre diesel engine, producing 116 PS and 250 Nm, will come with 6iMT and 6AT transmission options.

Customers will have the option to choose from seven variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O). The vehicle will be available in six mono-tone and one dual-tone colour options, catering to diverse preferences. Bookings are now open at Rs 25,000. With its innovative design, advanced features, and a commitment to safety and technology, the 2024 Hyundai Creta is poised to redefine the SUV segment.

Source