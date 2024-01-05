Hyundai New Creta Gets More ADAS Features Than Seltos

As opposed to current model, Hyundai New Creta gets refreshed exteriors, revamped interiors, and a load of new and appealing tech including 19 ADAS features

The South Korean brand, Hyundai, is starting the new calendar year with a bang by launching India’s most anticipated car. We’re talking about Hyundai’s absolute champ, the Creta. In a recent press release, Hyundai revealed expected new headline features to generate some headlines ahead of media drives and launch.

Hyundai New Creta

Updating Creta must be one of the toughest jobs for Hyundai. How can someone better something that is already considered to be the most complete package? Creta has turned out to be an absolute phenom with Indian buyers and has secured its crown for a very long time, despite facing fierce competition from 9 contenders in cutthroat compact SUV space.

With facelifted model, Creta is adding missing pieces of the puzzle and offering a redesign for exteriors that should appeal to many Indian buyers. Missing pieces were in the form of level 2 ADAS suite that MG Astor first introduced and then Honda Elevate and Kia Seltos. Japanese, Germans and French automakers are yet to offer any driver assistance tech.

Safety is a big selling point with Creta

Hyundai promises 36 standard safety features with new Creta. These include ABS, EBD, BA, 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) among others. New addition with Creta facelift is ADAS suite, dubbed Hyundai SmartSense. This driver assistance tech includes 19 features.

If you’re keeping count, 19 ADAS features on Creta are 2 more than 17 ADAS features that Kia is offering with Seltos facelift. Press release didn’t list out what these features were. But usual suspects include adaptive cruise control, auto emergency breaking, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alerts, road sign recognition among others.

Company promises liberal use of advanced and high-strength steel, offering a cocoon of safety to all occupants. Hyundai mentioned that they have ‘further reinforced’ Creta’s monocoque chassis in key areas like crash members, floor, side sill and crash pad to improve energy absorption and structural rigidity.

Revamped interior is icing on the cake

Hyundai New Creta will get 70+ connected tech features too, that should offer a significant convenience factor to prospective buyers. Design revisions on the outside include a refreshed fascia with new LED signatures and headlights, new alloy wheels, new rear section with connected LED tail lights and an overall boxier appeal.

On the inside, there is a redesigned dashboard with twin horizontal 10.2-inch displays, one for infotainment and one for instrumentation. Centre console is new too and climate control now caters to two zones for both front occupants independently. 8-speaker Bose premium audio system is complemented by a one-year complimentary subscription to Jio Saavn streaming services for ad-free music.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., expressed, “As pioneers in democratizing

technology and setting safety benchmarks, Hyundai Motor India presents the new Hyundai

CRETA—an epitome of innovation that redefines the SUV landscape. With a plethora of

revolutionary tech and safety features, the new Hyundai CRETA not only continues the legacy of an undisputed SUV but sets a new standard, delighting customers with a superior and futuristic experience.”