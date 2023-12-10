Compact SUV Sales Nov 2023 – Creta, Seltos, G Vitara, Elevate, Kushaq, Taigun

In the compact SUV segment, it was strong YoY sales through the month of November 2023 for the Kia Seltos which was the second best-selling model in this list

Following our earlier reports on mid-size SUV sales and sub-4 meter SUV sales in November 2023, we now detail sales in the compact SUV segment during the same month. The mid-size SUV segment was led by the Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV 700 while it was the Tata Nexon and Punch that topped the sub-compact SUV segment. Here we see Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos as top performers in terms of compact SUV sales in November 2023.

Compact SUVs November 2023

Compact SUV sales grew by 23.25 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis but dipped 14.02 percent month-on-month (MoM). There had been a total of 43,849 units sold in November 2023, up from 35,576 unit sold in November 2022 while numbers dipped from 50,997 units sold in October 2023. Hyundai Creta was the best-selling compact SUV last month despite a YoY and MoM de-growth.

Creta sales fell to 11,814 units, down 11.31 percent YoY from 13,321 units sold in November 2022 to command a 26.94 percent market share. MoM sales also fell by 9.66 percent from 13,077 units sold in October 2023. These lower sales could be on account of buyers awaiting the Creta facelift set to make its official debut on 16th January 2024.

At No.2 was the Kia Seltos, sales of which grew by 25.85 percent YoY to 11,684 units, up from 9,284 units sold in November 2022. MoM sales however fell by 5.48 percent when compared to 12,362 units sold in October 2023. Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos featured at Nos. 5 and 6 on the list of top 10 SUVs sold last month.

A YoY growth and MoM decline in sales was also reported for the Maruti Grand Vitara. Sales grew by 79.04 percent YoY to 7,937 units in November 2023 from 4,433 units sold in November 2022. However, there was a 26.74 percent MoM decline over 10,834 units sold in October 2023. The Grand Vitara currently commands an 18.10 percent market share in this segment.

Honda Elevate is a relatively new entrant to this list, having been launched in September 2023. It has seen sales of 4,755 units in the past month, though MoM sales dipped by 4.08 percent from 4,957 units sold in October 2023.

YoY and MoM de-growth – Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, MG Astor

Lower down the sales list were the Toyota Hyryder (3,005 units), Skoda Kushaq (1,908 units), VW Taigun (1,771 units) and MG Astor (726 units). Each of these have posted a YoY and MoM decline in sales. Skoda Auto India is offering hefty discounts on the Kushaq and others in its portfolio which could increase sales in the coming months. VW Taigun is also being offered with benefits through the month as a part of the year-end discount policy.

The compact SUV sales list also included the Citroen C3 Aircross which was launched in October 2023. Sales of this 5 seater SUV stood at 249 units in November 2023. Up 11.16 percent from 224 units sold in October 2023.