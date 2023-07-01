2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied In India For The First Time

With Hyundai Creta facelift spied in India, there will be a new Palisade-inspired face and additions like ADAS suite

After multiple spy shots of Kia Seltos facelift, Hyundai Creta facelift spy shots have emerged for the first time in India. It is important as India-spec Creta facelift was never seen on Indian soil before. This is not the Tucson-inspired Creta facelift as seen with many ASEAN countries. Instead, India will get an all-new design language.

Considering that Creta has had unparalleled popularity is what seems to be the reason why there is a special Creta for India. We would have liked better crash safety as a special treatment, but a special design is all we can see with these spy shots. Hat tip to Jayant Kamdar for sharing these exclusive spy shots. Let’s take a look at everything new.

2024 Creta Facelift Spied

As of now, previous sightings were in South Korea and this is the first time we are seeing it in India. Test mules are wearing Alcazar’s 18” alloy wheels, which is a very good indication that the final model will get 18” alloy wheels too. Hyundai might be tuning suspension and other drivetrain components to work well with 18” alloys.

There is a brand new face that sets it apart from outgoing Creta’s Santa Fe-inspired design and Tucson-inspired design. Ever since its inception, Creta has had a Santa Fe-like design of its respective time and this model is on sale in markets like India and Brazil. In a few ASEAN markets, Hyundai offers a Tucson-inspired face.

Hyundai Creta facelift spied in India gets Palisade-like with a prominent vertical headlight arrangement. New LED DRL signature is not vertical like in a Palisade, but takes its unique approach. A parametric grill and front parking sensors behind the camouflage are highly likely. As seen in spy shots from South Korea, a radar module is present in the front bumper too.

This means Creta will finally get Hyundai SmartSense ADAS suite like on Verna and Tucson. Rear gets camouflage too and will probably get a re-designed tailgate. New LED tail lights with connected type design like on a Venue are possible too. Tail light LED signature will be different from the outgoing model too.

Punchy performance?

As of now, Creta gets almost everything. With the latest update, Hyundai even added 3-point seatbelts, adjustable headrests, 60:40 split rear seats, 2-step reclinable rear seats among others. Panoramic sunroof, rear window shades, rear AC vents, electrically-adjustable front seats, front seats ventilation, large infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster and LED lighting are notable features.

The same 1.5L NA petrol engine (82 bhp, 114 Nm, 6MT) and 1.5L diesel engine (113 bhp, 250 Nm, 6MT, 6TC) will continue as is. In place of the old 1.4L turbo petrol, there will be a 1.5L turbo petrol engine (158 bhp, 253 Nm). Launch is expected early next year.