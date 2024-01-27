2024 Hyundai Creta N Line Spied During TVC Shoot – New Matt Colour

India-spec Hyundai Creta N Line will get a 1.5L turbo petrol powertrain with 160 PS and 253 Nm, unlike Brazil-spec model with a 1.0L turbo

Creta has been Hyundai’s highest-seller for a long time. Updating it periodically is paramount for Hyundai. Especially when the newcomer Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is brooding over Creta’s neck at 2nd spot with the gap closing every month. Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross will enter this space soon too. Hyundai recently updated Creta in the form of a facelift. Now, they are getting ready to launch the N Line version of the same.

2024 Hyundai Creta N Line

Ahead of launch, the new 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line has been spied undisguised while it was out for a TVC shoot in Mumbai. It is seen in the signature dark blue shade as well as a matte finish.

India will get the 1.5L turbo petrol motor. This engine generates 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque, a far cry from the 1.0L unit. A 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT transmission options are likely. In Verna, this engine can propel from 0-100 km/h in 8.1 seconds. Given Creta’s less streamlined SUV crossover design, 0-100 km/h under 9 seconds is highly possible.

N Line gets special treatment

Hyundai Creta N Line will get some extra goodies not offered on regular variants. A throatier exhaust, stiffer suspension, red exterior and interior highlights, and a weighty steering wheel are possible. 2024 Creta N Line gets 18” wheels like Seltos X Line. It does lend Creta some muscle.

On the outside, Hyundai Creta N Line will get multiple design elements to distinguish it from regular models. Wheels will get N badging instead of Hyundai’s logo. Multiple N Line badges at front grille, side fenders and rear tailgate are likely as well.

Creta’s first N Line variant in India

Features list will be extensive with the facelift. Not that Creta is under-specced in any way, to begin with. Panoramic sunroof, all four disc brakes, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, climate control, auto headlights and wipers, and a large touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity, rear sun blinds and recently offered rear seat recline function are notable elements.

Creta facelift gets ADAS to the table and N Line will get it too. Hyundai Creta N Line primarily rivals Skoda Kushaq 1.5 turbo, Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 turbo, upcoming Seltos X Line and MG Astor 1.3 turbo. Expect prices of the new Creta N Line to be about Rs 1 lakh more than respective turbo petrol Creta variants on offer currently.

