New Hyundai Creta E vs EX Variant Walkaround – Base vs 2nd Base

2024 Hyundai Creta base E variant is feature laden and also includes an array of safety equipment – Continues to be powered by petrol and diesel engine option

Hyundai introduced the new Creta facelift in India last week. It is presented in a total of 7 variants of E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O) with prices ranging from Rs 10.99 – 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom). While we have earlier detailed the top spec model in a walkaround video, we now draw attention to the base E variant as well as the EX variant in a video shared by Kataria Garage.

2024 Hyundai Creta E vs EX Variant

2024 Hyundai Creta E variant is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh and is one of the most popular variants of the Creta. It measures 4,330 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. The exteriors sport some feature updates over its earlier counterpart. The video takes us around its front wherein we see a new front fascia showing off a large rectangular grille and matte grey elements.

It also sports inverted L shaped lamps with halogen pilot lamps which light up when headlamps are switched on. Features also extend to vertically positioned headlamps, reflector based high beam halogen lights and a new matte silver Hyundai logo. The E variant also receives a silver skid plate and new bumper design. The E trim rides on 16 inch steel wheels while sides are dominated by blacked out A and B pillars and silver finished C pillar. Towards the rear, the Hyundai Creta E variant receives LED connected tail lamps with halogen reverse lamps and brake lamps.

The interiors of the 2024 Hyundai Creta E variant is done up in dual tones of grey and white. Its 5 seater cabin is spacious with a host of driver and passenger comforts and includes a digital instrument cluster, tyre pressure monitoring system, manual air conditioning and all 4 power windows. It however misses out on any sort of infotainment system or digital instrument cluster. The seats are done up in fabric upholstery with a 60:40 rear seat split set up and front and rear adjustable headrests.

Despite being a base variant, the Creta E trim gets quite a range of safety features among which are a total of 6 airbags offered as standard, vehicle stability program, ABS and EBD. Safety is also via hill hold assist, all wheel disc brakes, 3 point seatbelts, ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear parking sensors.

Creta E vs Creta EX – Features List

The Hyundai Creta EX variant boasts an array of enticing features that enhance both style and functionality. The sleek shark fin antenna adds a touch of sophistication to the exterior, while the side sill garnish contributes to a sporty aesthetic. The powered wing mirrors not only provide convenience but also elevate the vehicle’s overall design. The 8-inch infotainment touchscreen takes center stage in the well-appointed interior, offering a seamless interface for entertainment and information.

With Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, drivers can effortlessly integrate their smartphones for enhanced connectivity. The audio experience is enriched by front and rear speakers accompanied by tweeters, delivering a premium sound quality. Steering-mounted audio controls further enhance driver convenience, allowing for effortless control while keeping focus on the road.

Both Hyundai Creta E and EX variants are offered in the same engine and transmission choice of 1.5 petrol MT and 1.5 diesel MT. Like its earlier counterpart, the 2024 Creta continues to compete with the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, MG Astor and Honda Elevate.