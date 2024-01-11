2024 Hyundai Creta Top Model Walkaround Leaks Ahead Of Launch

Hyundai will launch the new 2024 Creta on 16th Jan 2024 – Ahead of that walkaround of the top variant has now leaked online

In a surprising turn of events, a sneak peek at the highly anticipated 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift has emerged online, courtesy of a leaked walkaround video by Deepak Binwal. The new footage provides a comprehensive preview of the forthcoming changes to this popular compact SUV, sparking excitement among automotive enthusiasts.

Exterior Refresh: A Visual Delight

The leaked video showcases the exterior of the 2024 Creta facelift, highlighting significant updates to the design. Aligning with Hyundai’s latest design language witnessed in models like the new Santa Fe and Exter, the Creta boasts H-shaped lighting elements and a distinct, squared-off headlamp design. Notably, a connected LED strip at the rear, similar to designs seen in sibling models such as the Venue facelift, Verna, and Sonet and Seltos facelifts, adds a touch of modernity.

Diamond-cut, dual-tone alloy wheels steal the spotlight, bringing a sportier aesthetic to the Creta. The functional footstep, visibly wider, is observed, emphasizing practicality for passengers during entry and exit, especially catering to the needs of the elderly and children.

Interior Upgrades: Technological Marvels Await

Inside the cabin, the video reveals a refreshed dashboard, setting the stage for an enhanced driving experience. A new touchscreen infotainment system takes center stage, suggesting a step up in connectivity and entertainment features. A digital instrument cluster, likely borrowed from the Alcazar model, promises a futuristic and user-friendly interface.

Technological advancements continue with the inclusion of a 360° camera setup, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and other high-tech features. Ventilated front seats, a dashcam, and a premium audio system further contribute to the overall sophistication of the Creta’s interior.

Performance and Powertrain Options: Unveiling the Heart of the Beast

2024 Creta facelift will inherit its engine options from the recently launched Seltos facelift. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, each offering a unique blend of power and efficiency. Transmission choices range from manual to intelligent variable transmission (IVT) and dual-clutch options.

Anticipated Impact on Market and Rivals

As excitement builds around the leaked footage, industry experts predict that the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift could experience a surge in demand upon its official launch. The existing model is already a bestseller in its segment, and the refreshed version is poised to strengthen its market position. Competing against formidable rivals such as the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun, the 2024 Creta aims to maintain its competitive edge in the compact SUV market.