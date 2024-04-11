2024 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition Launch Price Rs 6.93 Lakh

Hyundai has added two new variants to the Grand i10 NIOS line-up today – Offering Elevated Convenience and Safety to Value-Conscious Buyers

Grand i10 NIOS has been one of the best-selling cars from Hyundai India ever since launch. But off-late, it has been reporting decline in sales. In March 2024, i10 NIOS reported sales of 5k units, which compared to YoY is a decline of 46%. To boost sales, Hyundai has now launched a new variant – 2024 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition. It is priced from Rs 6.93 lakh.

Exteriors, Interiors – Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition

New Grand i10 NIOS ‘Corporate Variant’ boasts an array of striking exterior features designed to turn heads on the road. It is equipped with R15 (D=380.2mm) Dual Tone Styled Steel Wheels, painted black radiator grille, which accentuates the vehicle’s sleek profile. The outside Door Handles & ORVM in body colour seamlessly integrate with the overall design, enhancing its visual appeal.

LED tail lamps and daytime running lamps (DRLs) not only enhance visibility but also lend a touch of modernity to the exterior. Available in seven monotone colours including Atlas White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, Spark Green, and the all-new Amazon Grey. It gets ‘Corporate’ emblem on the tailgate.

On the inside, Grand i10 NIOS ‘Corporate Variant’ gets dual-tone grey colour scheme, 8.89 cm Speedometer with multi-information display provides essential vehicle data, driver seat height adjustment. Illuminating the cabin with a warm glow, footwell lighting adds a touch of ambiance. The front room lamp and front passenger seat back pocket offer practical storage solutions.

Features and Safety

With its 17.14 cm Touchscreen Display Audio system, drivers and passengers can enjoy seamless connectivity and access to their favourite music and media. USB and Bluetooth connectivity, along with four speakers, ensure a rich and immersive audio experience. It also gets electrically adjustable Outside Rear-view Mirrors (ORVM), Auto Down Power Window for the driver, and Rear AC Vents.

Additionally, amenities like the fast USB charger (Type C), passenger vanity mirror, and rear power outlet add to the overall convenience of the vehicle. Safety remains paramount with features such as the Tire-pressure Monitoring System (Highline), standard six airbags, and seat-belt reminder for all seats. The vehicle also boasts a Day & Night Inside Rear-view Mirror (IRVM), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Central Door Locking, ensuring peace of mind.

Variants and Pricing

Powering the Grand i10 NIOS ‘Corporate Variant’ is a 1.2-liter Kappa Petrol engine, which is same engine that powers other variants. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission (MT) or Smart Auto AMT. With these powertrain options, the Grand i10 NIOS ‘Corporate Variant’ caters to diverse driving preferences. Priced competitively, starting at Rs 6,93,200 for the 1.2l Kappa Petrol with 5 MT variant and Rs 7,57,900 for the Smart Auto AMT variant, the Grand i10 NIOS ‘Corporate Variant’ offers exceptional value for money. (ex-sh prices).

Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With the launch of the ‘Corporate Variant’ in Grand i10 NIOS, we aim to offer the best value proposition to the Indian youth, especially first-time buyers. Based on our successful Grand i10 NIOS model with over 4 lakh happy families, the Grand i10 NIOS ‘Corporate Variant’ offers best-in-class safety, including 6 airbags as standard and a host of convenience features, including a 17.14 cm touch-screen display audio. The ‘Corporate Variant’ will offer ‘Peace of Mind’ with affordable cost of ownership, backed by Hyundai Motor India’s robust warranty package and nation-wide service backing. We are confident that the ‘Corporate Variant’ will appeal to young Indian customers, especially Gen Z & Millennials, wanting to begin their journey of personal mobility.”