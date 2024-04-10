Hyundai Sales Breakup March 2024 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i10, i20, Aura, Alcazar

Hyundai India has reported robust sales figures for the month of March 2024, showcasing its resilience in the competitive automotive market

Hyundai sold a total of 53,001 units in March 2024, marking a significant increase from 50,600 units sold during the same period last year. Top 3 cars from Hyundai are their SUVs – Creta, Venue and Exter. Together, these 3 cars have amassed over 34k units in sales last month. Lets take a look at the breakup of sales performance of each Hyundai car in March 2024.

Hyundai Sales Breakup March 2024

Hyundai Creta topped the sales charts with 16,458 units sold in March 2024, up 17 percent over 14,026 units sold in March 2023. It was also a MoM growth of 8 percent when compared to 15,276 units sold in February 2024. Maintaining a strong presence on the top 10 cars list, the Creta was at No. 2 after the Tata Punch. To further boost Creta sales, Creta N Line was launched last month.

Hyundai Venue suffered a YoY setback in sales down by 4 percent to 9,614 units in the past month from 10,024 units sold in March 2023. It was however an 8 percent growth on a MoM basis over 8,933 units sold in February 2024. At No. 3 was Hyundai Exter micro SUV with 8,475 units sold last month. It has regaled buyers in this segment with several USPs including many first in segment features.

Hyundai i20 has seen a 22 percent YoY decline in sales to 5,155 units in March 2023, posting a YoY de-growth was also the Hyundai NIOS i10, sales of which dipped as much as 46 percent YoY to 5,034 units, down from 9,304 units sold in March 2024. It was however a marginal 2 percent MoM growth over 4,947 units sold in February 2024.

Hyundai Aura, Verna, Alcazar, Tucson

Lower down the sales list was the Hyundai Aura/Xcent that has seen significant YoY growth by 29 percent to 4,883 units in March 2024. This was over 3,774 units sold in March 2023 while MoM sales dipped 3 percent. Lackluster sales were reported for the Hyundai Verna which fell 54 percent on a YoY basis to 1,716 units in the past month from 3,755 units sold in March 2023. MoM sales saw a marginal improvement over 1,680 units sold in February 2024.

Hyundai Alcazar (1,420 units) and Tucson (110 units) each posted YoY de-growth by 44 percent and 81 percent respectively. However, it was the Kona and Ioniq 5 electric models that have seen good acceptance among buyers in the country with 71 units of the Kona and 65 units of Ioniq 5 being sold last month.

Hyundai’s ongoing efforts to enhance its product offerings, expand its dealership network, and invest in cutting-edge technologies to maintain its competitive edge in the Indian automotive market. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Hyundai’s strong sales performance in March 2024 underscores its resilience and ability to adapt to changing market dynamics, positioning the company for continued growth and success in the future.