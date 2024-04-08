2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 New Titan Grey Colour Launch – Bookings Open At Rs 1 Lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV is the winner of many awards and is now set to attract buyers with a a series of new features and an exciting colour scheme of Titan Grey

Hyundai Ioniq 5 along with the Kona are two electric models in the Hyundai lineup. Each of these two models brings in reasonable sales each month and in order to spur up sales even further, the company has added a new colour scheme to the Ioniq 5.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 New Colour

Called Titan Grey, this new colour scheme is in addition to the three existing colours of Gravity Gold Matte, Optic White and Midnight Black Pearl that are also seen on the exterior of Ioniq 5 while its interiors are done up in Obsidian Black and Dark Pebble Grey.

Built on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) the Ioniq 5 boasts of both fast charging and high driving range. It shows off best in its class interior space and handling and customers can book this electric SUV directly via the company’s D2C portal at a down payment of Rs 1 lakh. Since its launch in 2023, the company has sold 1,400 units of the Ioniq 5 in the Indian market while the new colour scheme is set to attract better sales in the months ahead.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is powered by a 72.6 kWh battery pack offering output of 214 hp and torque at 250 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds and is ARAI certified to offer a range of 631 kms. Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the winner of many awards. More recently, the Ioniq 5 N claimed the 2024 World Performance Car. This is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 lineup’s fourth major World Car Awards win in the last three years.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift marked its global debut in March 2024. With this, the Ioniq 5 is now available in three variants internationally — standard, the new N Line and N. It came in with a series of feature updates and driver and passenger conveniences among which were new wireless charging pads and relocated touch sensitive panel for climate controls.

It also houses twin 12.3 inch digital screens, heated and ventilated seating and a heated steering wheel. Parking assist, central console with cup holders and a host of safety equipment are also a part of its updates. 2024 Ioniq 5 gets a larger 84 kWh battery though exact range details are yet to be revealed.

In terms of safety, the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets hands on detection steering wheel, lane keeping assist 2, remote smart parking assist 2 and forward/side and reverse parking sensors. It also comes in with a digital key, built in Cam and remote folding seats in the second row. It competes with the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Kona Electric, BYD Atto 3 and BYD E6 in its segment.