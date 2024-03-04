2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Debuts With Larger Battery – More Range

The new N Line version of Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift slots below high-performance Ioniq 5 N and gets sporty attributes over base model

If there is a car in recent times that brought Hyundai under the microscope of car enthusiasts, it has to be the Ioniq 5. The car’s iconic neo-retro design has irked the interests of many and for 2024, Hyundai has brought a slight facelift of Ioniq 5. Alongside 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift, there is a new Ioniq 5 N Line version that sits below the sporty Ioniq 5 N.

What are the design changes?

When we say design changes, one has to have a magnifying glass to spot the differences. This is not a bad thing at all as design was one of Ioniq 5’s primary strengths. The main exterior design changes are confined to front and rear bumpers which receive a sporty treatment. Instead of ORVMs, there are cameras with separate screens on the inside.

This revision to bumpers account for an increase in length of 20 mm. There is a 50mm larger rear spoiler for added aero performance. Front fascia features a slightly re-designed bumper. Lower bumper now gets a single-piece bull-bar-like element, which used to have a pronounced split. Ioniq 5’s iconic LED DRLs get a central LED element as well.

Similar revisions can be seen with the rear bumper too. Overall effect is now a lot sportier and more appealing. Other exterior changes include new aerodynamic wheels for a swagger approach. In pictures, Ioniq 5 poses as an i20-sized hatchback but is a lot more substantial in the mettle.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Debuts

On the inside, Hyundai has made a few small revisions too. For starters, Hyundai has added a few physical buttons for frequently used functions. Wireless charging pad has been re-positioned for added convenience and usability. Hyundai’s touch-sensitive panel to control climate control features have been revised too.

Hyundai didn’t mention anything about USB ports on the inside with the facelifted model. We say this because pre-facelift model used to get dated Type-A ports and lacked modern Type-C ports, which were present in its Kia counterpart EV6. Other than that, new facelift boasts an improved connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) with OTA updates.

Along with improvements in chassis rigidity, Hyundai has added a few safety features too – Hands-On Detection (HOD) steering wheel, Lane Keeping Assist 2, Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2), and Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA-F/S/R). Front-Lighting System (IFS), Digital Key 2, Built-In Cam 2 and second-row seat remote folding are other notable feature additions.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Line

We know the brilliant Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and all of its exciting design and performance. However, Hyundai has carved out a new Ioniq 5 N Line which sits below the high-performance N. This is in a bid to cater to increasing demand for sporty-looking versions of vehicles. 20-inch aluminium wheels, sporty side skirts and unique bumpers with N Line badging are highlights.

Lastly, 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift gets a decent bump in powertrain department as well. For starters, the battery is now an 84 kWh unit, up from 77.4 kWh setup seen in current Ioniq5. Proportionately, range has been increased too. Hyundai India might bring this updated model to India via the CKD route by the end of this year or early next year.