2024 Hyundai Staria Hybrid MPV Launched At KRW 34.3m (Rs 21 L) – More Power, Mileage, New Features

As opposed to the 237 bhp 3.6L V6 petrol engine, the new Hyundai Staria Hybrid launched, packs 242 bhp combined output

In recent times, there has been a growing embrace of premium minivans, particularly those bearing a luxury designation. A notable example is the Hyundai Staria which is available in various markets worldwide. Hyundai, the South Korean brand, has recently enhanced the Staria’s powertrain and introduced additional features for the model year 2024.

Hyundai Staria Hybrid Launched

In Hyundai’s van/minivan/MPV lineup, Staria is positioned above Stargazer MPV, which is more of an Ertiga rival. Staria, however, plays with the big boys owing to its positioning and dimensions. It is close to 5.3m long MPV that gets up to a 3.5L V6 petrol engine along with a 2.2L turbo diesel engine. MY2024 Staria Hybrid is now launched in South Korea.

Now, Hyundai has updated Staria’s powertrain lineup and has included a Hybrid option. Just like before, Staria is on sale in three main umbrellas – Cargo, Tourer and Lounge. Further breakdown reveals Hyundai is offering this Hybrid powertrain with Cargo 3-Seater, Cargo 5-Seater, Tourer 9-Seater, Tourer 11-Seater, Lounge Prestige 9-Seater, Lounge Inspiration 9-Seater and Lounge Inspiration 7-Seater trims.

Pricing for Staria Hybrid Cargo starts from KRW 34,330,000 (approx Rs. 21.33 Lakh) for 3-Seater and KRW 35,130,000 (approx Rs. 21.83 Lakh) for a 5-Seater. Staria Tourer Hybrid starts from KRW 36,530,000 (approx Rs. 22.7 Lakh) for 9-Seater and 11-Seater. Staria Lounge Hybrid starts from KRW 41,100,000 (approx Rs. 25.54 Lakh) for Prestige 9-Seater and goes till KRW 46,140,000 (approx Rs. 28.7 Lakh) for Inspiration 7-Seater.

Recently, Hyundai Staria was spotted in India donning Blue registration plates. These Blue plates are given to diplomat’s vehicles, suggesting South Korean delegates. This shows the appeal of Hyundai Staria among elites. The top-spec Inspiration 7-Seater is very popular as a premium and luxurious VIP mobile. There is a caravan version of Staria too, showing the platform’s versatility.

What does it pack?

Roughly speaking, Hyundai Staria is Hyundai’s counterpart of Kia Carnival which is set to launch in India soon. Both Staria and Carnival are based on Hyundai-Kia N3 platform which is predominantly FWD with optional AWD. Staria carries similar design DNA that we saw with the Verna sedan. Side glass area is massive and Staria has sliding doors, typical of minivans. Feature additions with MY2024 Staria Hybrid includes a slightly redesigned smart key and a new Type-C socket.

The new Hybrid powertrain mated to a 1.6L Turbo Petrol engine is the star of this MY2024 update. Turns out, this is the most powerful spec for Staria too, despite there being a 237 bhp 3.5L V6 option in the mix. The new Turbo Hybrid’s combined output includes 242 bhp of peak power and 367 Nm peak torque. Engine output is 177 bhp and 265 Nm and electric motor has 72 bhp and 304 Nm.

Fuel efficiency claims include 13 km/l, which is not bad considering this is a 5.3m long vehicle weighing close to 2.5 tonnes. Hyundai Staria is never likely to launch in India. Possibilities of Kia India bringing this Turbo Petrol Hybrid powertrain to our shores with 4th Gen Carnival facelift are close to zero as well. Question is, will this 1.6L Turbo Petrol Hybrid make it to Carnival in markets like the USA?