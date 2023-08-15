2023 Hyundai Stargazer MPV Gets ADAS – Bose Audio, New Features (Ertiga Rival)

With MPV segment registering strong growth here, it is possible that Hyundai could launch Stargazer in India in 2024

In production since 2022, Hyundai Stargazer compact MPV is available in select Asian markets such as Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei. With good market response, Hyundai has now introduced a new variant with ‘X’ suffix. It has been showcased at the ongoing GIIAS 2023.

Stargazer X is essentially a higher-spec version that offers a set of premium features. There are cosmetic touch-ups, along with some functional updates. In international markets, Stargazer X will take on the likes of Mitsubishi Xpander Cross, Honda BR-V and Toyota Rush/Daihatsu Terios. If launched in India, Stargazer will go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (XL7) and recently launched Toyota Rumion.

Stargazer X styling, features

Stargazer X has a bold stance with a sportier looking front fascia. Especially notable are the silver highlights on the grille. It essentially helps achieve the look and feel of a chequered flag.

Most other features at the front are the same as earlier. Stargazer has a unique triangular shaped headlamp and fog lamp housing. The large glass ensures a robust character for the MPV. The prominent bumper is another distinguishable feature, ensuring a solid street presence. Lining the bonnet is a full width LED strip.

Side profile is largely the same as the standard variant. Stargazer has squared wheel arches, strong character lines on door panels and black trim along the wheelbase. Alloy wheels have elaborate design and detailing, which enhance the MPV’s sporty persona. Stargazer X has 17-inch wheels, shod with 205/55 Goodyear tyres.

One can easily recognize Stargazer from rear with the unique H-style tail lamps. The H styling is pretty huge and hard to miss on the streets. The large, triangular shaped lighting elements also make a strong impact. Another key feature is the extended tailgate spoiler.

Inside, Hyundai Stargazer X has multiple new features. There’s new leatherette upholstery in black, along with contrasting red stitching. The seats also get a unique pattern in red on the right section. Top-spec Prime variant gets Bose speakers. This is pampering at its best for a budget MPV.

Rest of the equipment is largely the same as the standard version of Stargazer. The MPV has features such as wireless phone charger, digital instrument panel, 8-inch touchscreen, ambient mood lighting and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Stargazer has a comprehensive range of safety features under Hyundai SmartSense suite (ADAS features). It includes forward collision avoidance assist, lane following assist, high beam assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist, rear view monitor and 6-airbags.

Hyundai Stargazer X performance

Stargazer X uses the same engine as the standard version. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Smartstream engine that churns out 115 PS of max power and 144 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an IVT gearbox. Power is sent to the front wheels.

Hyundai Stargazer X will be available in two variants in Indonesia. The Style variant is priced at Rp 325.6 million, which is approximately INR 17.67 lakh. The Prime variant starts at Rp 336.2 million (approx. INR 18.25 lakh).

