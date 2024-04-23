2024 Isuzu V-Cross Facelift Launch Soon – New Details Via Teaser

Along with some visual enhancements, 2024 Isuzu V-Cross could also get some new features

Isuzu will soon launch the 2024 V-Cross facelift in India. Based on teasers, it appears that some of the updates have been borrowed from the 2024 model introduced across international markets. In terms of performance, the 2024 Isuzu V-Cross facelift will continue with the existing engine option.

2024 Isuzu V-Cross facelift – What’s new?

While the lighting setup at the front has been retained, there can be some minor touch-ups across the front and rear bumper. The front grille could lose some of the chrome and acquire a more blacked-out profile. This will help improve the pickup’s rugged persona. Side profile has been enhanced with new body cladding in contrasting black shade. The bumper cladding gets grooves, further enhancing the overall look and feel.

Alloy wheels have the same design as that of the current model. However, it appears that a new dual-tone finish has been introduced. The running boards get textured, grip pattern design on the surface. It is visually appealing and functionally relevant.

At the rear, 2024 Isuzu V-Cross facelift could get some new detailing for the tail lamps. However, the shape of the tail lamps hasn’t changed. It remains to be seen if some new colour options are introduced with the facelift model.

2024 Isuzu V-Cross facelift – Interior updates

Users will experience improved ambience with new dual-tone, brown and black upholstery. It comes across as a lot more premium and exciting in comparison to the existing colour choice for the seats. As for the equipment, much of it is the same as that of the current model.

It includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 3D Electro-luminescent analogue instrument cluster with MID, idle stop system, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat and USB ports. The dashboard, central console and the steering wheel have been retained.

Safety kit could be upgraded with some new features. For example, 3-point seatbelts for rear passengers will be introduced. As of now, Isuzu V-Cross offers a comprehensive range of safety features. It includes electronic stability control, traction control system, hill descent control, front, side and curtain airbags, brake override system, rear view camera with sensors, pedestrian friendly front fascia and ABS with EBD.

2024 Isuzu V-Cross facelift – Performance

Powering 2024 Isuzu V-Cross facelift will be the same 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine. It delivers 163 hp and 360 Nm. Variants on offer are expected to be the same as the current lineup. The base variant is a 2WD model, equipped with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 4WD variants have transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

2024 Isuzu V-Cross facelift will continue to rival Toyota Hilux. The facelift model is expected to be launched in the coming weeks. With the updates, a slight price increase is possible for the 2024 Isuzu V-Cross facelift.