Toyota Hilux Revo GR Sport Wide Track Packs More Butchness, Performance, Capability

Even with these upgrades, features and creature comforts, Toyota Hilux Revo FR Sport Wide Track is competitively priced than India-spec Fortuner and Hilux

Among the few lifestyle pickup trucks on sale in India, Toyota Hilux is the most prominent and the most expensive as well. Hilux shares its platform and powertrain with Fortuner SUV. We wish there was a GR version with more capability and performance of Hilux in India. Something similar to the Toyota Hilux Revo GR Sport Wide Track launched in Thailand.

Toyota Hilux Revo GR Sport Wide Track

Indian market has been opening up to lifestyle adventure vehicle genre like never before. Riding on this newfound demand, Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny have launched their vehicles in India. But nothing can beat the lifestyle proposition of a pickup truck. There is a sportier version of Toyota Hilux launched in Thailand.

Toyota Motor Thailand has launched the top-spec and high-performance Hilux Revo GR Sport Wide Track in Thailand for an asking price of THB 1.499 Million which turns out to be Rs. 34.4 lakh in today’s currency exchange rates. For context, Toyota Hilux in India starts from Rs. 30.4 lakh (ex-sh) for the base STD 4X4 MT variant.

For the price, Hilux GR Sport Wide Track brings an aggressive and butch design, significantly more road presence and increased performance to match the design character. For starters, there is an all-new fascia with significantly more aggression. We can see a sportier grill, finished in black housing a GR badge.

There is an all-new bumper as well, with a sportier-looking lower part and redesigned fog lamp housings. The main attraction is the new wheel arches that jut out quite a bit more. That is because Toyota has increased Hilux’s wheel track by 140 mm at front and 155 mm at the rear. This not only increases truck’s stability, but it also makes way to accommodate the large 265/65 BF Goodrich AT tyres.

Other design highlights include a chunky black roll bar element in the bed area, a candy red paint finish accentuated by black elements and GR badges, black letterings all around and more. Mechanically, the ground clearance is increased by 37 mm, retuned suspension with monotube dampers, stronger wishbones, larger front brake rotor and a rear disc brake replacing its drum unit on standard truck.

Interior Updates, Boosted Performance

On the inside, Toyota Hilux GR Sport Wide Track gets an all-black theme, complemented by red accents and GR badges. Infotainment screen is upgraded to a 10.25-inch unit supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly. Auto dimming IRVM, wireless phone charger, Type-C ports, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, ADAS tech and other features are notable.

Unlike the Fortuner GR-S that only got the suspension tuning, Hilux Revo GR Sport Wide Track also packs increased performance. This is achieved by a combination of higher 275 Mpa injection pressure, a new ECU and exclusive engine and transmission tuning by GR division. Headline figures are 221 bhp and 550 Nm.

We hope some of these features and creature comforts make their way to India-spec Fortuner and Hilux in the form of facelifts ahead of next gen launch.