2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R Showcased At IBW – Launch Bells Ringing?

The 636cc in-line 4-cylinder engine on 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R is compliant with new emission standards, generating 130 hp and 69 Nm

Team Green has been greenlighting multiple new launches in India from its global lineup. Recent of which was the launch of its pocket-rocket Ninja ZX-4R motorcycle in India for Rs. 8.5 lakh (ex-sh). At 10th anniversary of India Bike Week recently, the company showcased 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R with a launch probably in the coming months.

2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R Showcased At IBW

The middle-weight motorcycle segment is now used to define a broad range of motorcycles across multiple engine displacements. Originally, it used to define the 600cc performance motorcycles and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is among the OGs of this segment. In India, 500cc+ segment is currently ruled by Royal Enfield’s 650s.

But where high-performance fully-faired sports bikes are concerned, there is very little action. Suzuki and Yamaha are missing in this segment, altogether. Although, Yamaha might introduce YZF-R7 in the future and Triumph might launch Daytona 660. As of now, Honda CBR650R and Aprilia RS 660 are the only ones that Kawasaki ZX-6R will have to face.

There is a sub segment in 600cc fully-faired sports bikes with lower-tier performance. This is where Kawasaki Ninja 650 is currently on sale. As opposed to CBR650R’s 86 hp and RS 660’s 99 hp, Kawasaki ZX-6R has the brownie points by packing 130 hp peak power with its 2024 model that was showcased at IBW 2023.

What changes does 2024 model have?

As opposed to the motorcycle already on sale in multiple global markets, 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R don’t get a lot of updates. The engine has been made emission compliant to suit multiple markets including India. Design-wise, there are a few changes that should lend subjectively small visual differences.

Most of these changes are situated at the front. The ZX-10R inspired super-sport design is still retained. However, a few lines have been smoothened and there are a few curves in the motorcycle’s fascia now, as opposed to before. Other than that, 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R is the same green monster that we remember it as.

As per powertrains, ZX-6R retains its 636cc in-line 4-cylinder engine that generates 130 hp peak power at 13,000 RPM and a really nice 69 Nm of peak torque at 10,800 RPM. A 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, ride by wire throttle and a bi-directional quick shifter are notable elements.

Componentry includes Showa SFF USD telescopic front forks with compression and rebound adjustability, rear mono-shock suspension with pre-load adjust, 120/70 front tyres and 180/55 rear tyres wrapped to 17-inch alloy wheels, dual 310 mm front discs and single 220 mm rear disc brakes, among others.

Instrument cluster is a TFT unit along with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity. There is an extensive electronic safety net including dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride modes and others. India launch is likely to be in the coming months and a price of around Rs. 11 lakh is probable.