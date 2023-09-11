HomeBike NewsKawasaki ZX-4R Launched For Rs. 8.49 Lakh - Inline-4 Symphony

Kawasaki ZX-4R Launched For Rs. 8.49 Lakh – Inline-4 Symphony

Akshay Kulkarni
Kawasaki ZX-4R Launched

The 399cc In-line 4-cylinder engine on Kawasaki ZX-4R develops a healthy 74.4 bhp of power and 39 Nm of torque

After a bunch of teasers, Kawasaki has launched its newest super-sport machine in India. The much-awaited Ninja ZX-4R is here and is now the most affordable 4-cylinder motorcycle in India. Kawasaki ZX-4R costs Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-sh) and undercuts the current most affordable faired 4-cylinder bike, Honda CBR650R, by Rs. 86,000.

Kawasaki ZX-4R Launched – The only sub 500cc 4-cylinder bike in India

New Ninja ZX-4R bears family genes and has semblance with other ZX motorcycles. The fairing is aggressive, yet has an understated hint of beauty to it. The proposition of a sub 500cc 4-cylinder motorcycle is rather exciting and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is the only bike of its kind in the Asian subcontinent.

Ninja ZX-4R offers exhilarating and high-revving engine characteristics of a 4-cylinder motorcycle and ditches the added weight that is associated with middle-weights and lower-tier liter-class motorcycles. For reference, Honda CBR650R weighs 211 kg as it is a bigger capacity motorcycle. This takes power-to-weight ratio to the higher side.

Speaking of power, Kawasaki ZX-4R packs a 399cc 4-cylinder engine with 74.4 bhp of power at 14,500 RPM and 39 Nm of torque at 13,000 RPM. This is a lot of engine speed for this displacement category, hence falling in screamer category. General thumb rule is that the smaller the pistons are, higher they revv.

Kawasaki ZX-4R specs

There is a 6-speed gearbox along with a slip and assist clutch. Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) gets three modes of selectable traction. Kawasaki calls Ninja ZX-4R as “India’s first 399cc In-line 4 beast”. The handsome fairing allows rider to tuck behind it with relative ease, offering optimum wind protection.

India’s first 399cc In-line 4 Beast

Rider’s triangle is fairly committed with low-set clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs. The split seat option offers decent wiggle room for rider to move about. Componentry includes USD telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock suspension, dual disc brake setup at the front and a single disc brake at the rear, dual-channel ABS and more.

All of these components are mounted on a trellis frame that should allow spirited riding and sharp corner carving. Features list is pretty high as well. Kawasaki is offering a TFT instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity that enables music control, notification alert and turn-by-turn navigation. There is a Circuit Mode too, for track aficionados.

Kawasaki ZX-4R goes up against Honda CBR650R, priced at Rs. 9.35 lakh (ex-sh). Similarly priced street naked Kawasaki Z900 could be a potential rival too. But Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R only weighs 188 kg, which is among its primary strengths.

