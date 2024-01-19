2024 Kia Seltos Manual Diesel Launch Price Rs 11.99 L To Rs 18.27 L

New Kia Seltos has now been launched with a 6 speed manual transmission for its diesel engine option

Kia India has announced the introduction of a 6-speed manual transmission option for its popular Seltos SUV’s diesel variants. This move aims to cater to the growing demand from driving enthusiasts who prefer the traditional manual gearbox experience.

2024 Kia Seltos Diesel Manual – Variants, Prices

New Seltos, initially launched in July 2023, garnered significant attention and success in the market. Until now, it was available with diesel automatic and Intelligent Manual Transmission (IMT) options. The addition of the 6-speed manual transmission enhances the lineup, offering customers a more engaging driving experience.

The new Seltos diesel variants with manual transmission come in five trims – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+. Kia has strategically priced these variants between INR 11,99,900 and 18,27,900 (Ex-showroom), making them competitively positioned in the market. With this latest addition, Kia now provides the most transmission choices for diesel engines among all Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The Seltos diesel variants also continue to be available with the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) in mid-variants and a 7-speed automatic option in the top trims.

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, expressed, “We always believe in empowering consumers with choices when it comes to the drive experience. A lot of customers wanted to experience the joy of shifting gears, and hence, we are introducing 6-speed manual transmission in 5 Seltos diesel variants for true enthusiasts who love to have full control on the road.”

Variant Price (INR)

HTE 11,99,900

HTK 13,59,900

HTK+ 14,99,900

HTX 16,67,900

HTX+ 18,27,900

Record Sales Since Launch

Since its initial launch in 2019, the Seltos has become one of Kia’s flagship models, contributing more than 51% to Kia India’s total domestic dispatches. The SUV has achieved remarkable success globally, with 1 out of every 10 Kia cars sold worldwide being a Seltos.

The new Seltos boasts an array of features, including 32 safety features, a dual-screen panoramic display, HD touchscreen navigation, dual-zone fully automatic air conditioner, and R17 43.66 cm crystal-cut alloy wheels. Additionally, it comes with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and an electric parking brake. Customers can explore and book their preferred variant through the official Kia India website or any authorized dealerships across the country.

The new Seltos is set to redefine the mid-SUV segment with its innovative features, robust safety measures, and a compelling driving experience. As Kia continues to evolve its product offerings, the Seltos remains a key player in the brand’s global success story.