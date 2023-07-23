2023 Kia Seltos Drive Review – Effortless, Intelligent Commuting Comfort

2023 Kia Seltos Drive Review – City Traffic Agility: Nimble as a Hatchback, Powerful as Daily UV

Driving dynamics pleasantly surprised, and then excited us, as we got on with the 2023 Kia Seltos Drive Review. Throughout our first drive experience, the car exhibited sharp handling across all speed ranges, providing a sense of control and confidence. Unlike some cars that feel floaty on the highway, Seltos maintained stability and a composed demeanour. And this would make long drives a breeze.

One of the most impressive aspects was its agility in city traffic. As you find yourself smack bang in the middle of the daily rut of trudging along in city traffic, you realise Seltos is easy to manoeuvre like a nimble hatchback. Here’s a UV that’s dished out a long list of goodies at a price tag below 20 lakhs.

Potholes? Bumps? No Problem: Seltos Glides through with Grace

During our Kia Seltos Drive Review, we noticed the car’s body movement to be remarkably resilient. Whether accelerating or decelerating, Seltos displayed minimal squat latency, maintaining its balanced stance. This was especially evident when braking, where the car exhibited a controlled and responsive behaviour both in forward, and reverse motion.

We were absolutely astonished by how the new Seltos effortlessly glided through undulations. Treating bumps and potholes as if they were mere street art on the road. Seltos’ capabilities over rough patches at various speeds is smooth. Much to our delight, we barely felt a thing on our backs, a testament to the significantly improved ride quality compared to the previous model. Seltos handled the road with such grace and poise that it made our driving experience truly enjoyable.

2023 Kia Seltos Handling – Autonomous Adventures: Letting Seltos Take the Wheel with You

While undertaking rapid redirection at slightly higher speeds, we noticed that the steering feels a bit heavy. This resistance in the steering wheel makes it challenging to change lanes or perform sudden manoeuvres on the highway, which may not be ideal. This is however only an issue because of unpredictable driving behaviour of road users. As far as being in the driver’s seat is concerned, the presence of lane keep assist and a host of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features is at your beck and call.

Kia Seltos ADAS Level 2 ??

* WARNING: Important Safety Notice

ADAS are designed to enhance driving experience, safety on the road. It's crucial to remember that these systems are not fully autonomous. They require driver’s attention, active engagement at all times.#KiaSeltos pic.twitter.com/kidqMs1v79 — RushLane (@rushlane) July 22, 2023

Thanks to a suite of advanced technologies, we could set the cruise control to a comfortable speed and let the car take care of steering and braking. Essentially driving itself but only as long as the highway had clear lane markings. Again, this level of autonomy only benefits if lane markings are present. Reassuring and confidence-boosting braking performance further added to our positive driving experience.

Diesel’s Dominance: The Responsive and Refined Ride

The diesel automatic left a lasting impression as our favourite to drive. The engine proved to be highly responsive and accommodating to our demands. While it may not have had the same punch as some other diesel engines, the power delivery remained consistent and sufficient throughout, never leaving us wanting for more. In fact, we found the engine’s refinement to be surprisingly impressive. Even surpassing some of the petrol engines found in competing cars. And who can forget, diesel’s are fast becoming impossible to find.

During a long highway stretch, we appreciated the diesel engine’s ability to provide ample torque, making overtaking and merging lanes effortless. The engine’s smooth and steady power delivery made for a comfortable and enjoyable Kia Seltos Drive Review experience. This should be especially handy during extended journeys. Transitioning to the petrol iMT version, it showcased a commendable performance on its own merit. On another note, although it performed well, we couldn’t help but feel that we should have driven it before experiencing the diesel automatic variant.

From Punchy Diesel to Efficient Petrol: Driving Pleasure, One Mile at a Time

Kia Seltos lineup offers versatility by providing a choice of three engine options. 2023 Kia Seltos features the Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi Petrol Engine boasting 160 ps and 253 Nm of torque. This all-new turbocharged petrol engine sets a new standard for power and performance in its segment. To enhance driving experience, Kia has paired the engine with 6-iMT/7 DCT transmission. The convenience of automatic shifting is a boon in city driving conditions.

Customers can also opt for the Smartstream G1.5 naturally aspirated petrol engine or the 1.5l CRDi VGT Diesel Engine. With a total of five transmission options available, including MT, iMT, IVT, 6AT, and 7DCT, Seltos caters to a wide range of customers. There’s a variant that meets the unique preferences and needs of each driver. Whether you seek spirited driving or effortless commuting, Seltos has 18 variants that cater to your daily driving needs.

Intuitive Systems and Driver-Assistance Bliss: A Daily Commuter’s Dream

Overall, the new Seltos proves to be an exceptional car to drive. This presents a significant challenge to its segment competitors with its impressive array of higher-segment features. What truly sets it apart is not just the abundance of features but their genuine functionality and usefulness within the car’s design. Improvements made across various aspects of the Seltos, from its well-crafted interiors to the advanced tech components and the enhanced ride quality, deserve praise.

During our time with the Seltos, we found ourselves genuinely utilising and benefiting from the higher-segment features it offered. Its intuitive systems, and convenience of modern driver-assistance technologies are a bold step to enhance overall driving experience. New Seltos sets a higher standard of expectations for customers in this fast-growing segment. As other automakers take notice, it’s likely that the bar will be raised across the board, benefiting consumers in the long run.

New Seltos is a compelling choice that successfully blends practicality with premium features. All the while, it’s challenging norms and elevating the expectations in its segment. Whether it’s on city streets or on the open highway, Seltos confidently stands out as a car that offers both substance and style.