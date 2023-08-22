2024 KTM 390 Duke Goes Official – 399cc Engine, 44 Bhp, 39 Nm

Out of the three motorcycle the Austrian brand is launching today, 2024 KTM 390 Duke debuted first on the international website

The all new 2024 KTM Duke 390 is here. For MY2024, there are a tonne of updates that unlock new possibilities for the bike. We’re talking about new design, new chassis, new engine, new instrument cluster, new electronics and a lot more. Let’s take a look.

2024 KTM 390 Duke Unveiled

The new 390 Duke is an epitome of single-cylinder engine motorcycles in India. That said, there are new entrants in this segment with legacy badging to back them up. We’re talking about Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400. Both of them operate in similar attributes and Speed 400 has more vigour to rival 2024 KTM 390 Duke.

KTM has taken the performance game a notch up. The new 399cc engine has more performance to offer, as opposed to the old 373cc unit. This new engine makes 44 bhp of power and 39 Nm of torque as opposed to 42.9 bhp and 37 Nm of the old engine. Addition in displacement should enable better in-gear performance too.

KTM is offering a slipper clutch, a bi-directional quick shifter and a 6-speed gearbox. These are nothing new as they were part of current 390 Duke as well. But the new and improved 2024 390 Duke packs a host of new electronics too. We’re talking about launch control and three ride modes (Rain, Street and Track).

Along with these additions, there is a new and improved 5” fully digital instrument cluster. Riders can control ride modes and other paraphernalia from this display. Additionally, it gets smartphone connectivity as well, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, notification alert, music control and more.

More handsome than the current model?

In terms of design, 2024 KTM 390 Duke looks better too. Sure, LED headlight design can split opinions. But fuel tank and tank shrouds along with seats and rear subframe look much better than before and lend a larger size appeal. There is a banana-shaped rear swingarm along with a sleek and small exhaust can.

The seating posture should be neutral with a decent compromise between everyday usability and sporty stance. Componentry includes a brand new trellis frame, fully adjustable front USD telescopic forks from WP and disc brakes at either end. Dual-channel ABS, cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS are present too.

Kerb weight is an impressive 165 kg (without fuel). KTM is offering a slew of Powerparts accessories too. There could be a few changes with the Indian model, but most of these attributes will be present. Pricing could be increased as compared to the current model. India launch is expected in a few weeks.