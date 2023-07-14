Triumph Speed 400 On-Road Prices Start From Rs 2.68 Lakh

As opposed to the previous alleged on-road price of Rs. 3.39 lakh, Triumph Speed 400 prices will be between Rs. 2.68 lakh to Rs. 2.87 lakh on road

With Royal Enfield as the target, Triumph launched its newest motorcycle, Speed 400, at an attractive price point of Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-sh). The new motorcycle is a result of Bajaj-Triumph strategic partnership. Thanks to this, Triumph now has opened a brand new portal for a new range of audiences.

Though the ex-sh launch price was attractive, a dealer shared on-road price to be at 3.39 lakh. This included multiple added charges which should not have been there in the first place. The photo of that on-road price went viral on social media. Triumph India was quick to intervene and announced that on-road prices will be out later in the month.

Triumph Speed 400 Prices On-Road

First set of on-road prices are out and they don’t include all the hidden charges that plagued the viral alleged on-road pricing as before. Hidden charges were in the form of Rs. 17,000 delivery charges and Rs. 8,500 Intro Kit. Those seem to have gone away with the new set of on-road prices.

Also, the previous pricing mentioned Rs. 46,553 as on-road prices which was supposed to be from Karnataka state. Rs. 46,553 is around 20% of Rs. 2,33,000 ex-sh price, which is slightly off as Karnataka residents pay a tax of 18% for motorcycles costing above Rs. 50,000 ex-sh. Which is every other motorcycle from Hero HF Deluxe to BMW M 1000 RR.

Triumph Speed 400 on-road prices don’t seem to have delivery charges and any Intro kit from Triumph dealers. According to dealers, Triumph Speed 400 costs Rs. 2.68 lakh in Delhi, Rs. 2.87 lakh in Goa, Telangana State, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra (all prices on-road).

How to calculate on-road prices

RTO taxes vary from state to state. For example, Delhi charges RTO taxes based on engine displacement. Motorcycles with over 50cc engines pay Rs. 1,220 per annum as tax for 15 years, upfront. Karnataka charges based on price segments. Chandigarh excludes GST while calculating RTO taxes.

Also, the on-road prices that we see online on various portals are never pin-point accurate no matter the claims. Those prices include insurance from dealers. But customers can choose insurance of their choice and doesn’t necessarily have to be from the showroom. So, because they don’t have control over customer choices, online on-road prices are always iffy.

Contacting the nearest showroom and your preferred insurance company will yield the most precise on-road price analysis. There is no mention of whether these prices include RSA (Roadside Assistance) or not. Which in almost all cases, will be optional.