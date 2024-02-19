2024 Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Launch Price Rs 8.5 L – New Variants, Features

Mahindra Unveils New Variants of Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Range: Elevating the Driving Experience with AC

Mahindra has announced the launch of new variants of the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range, aimed at providing an unparalleled driving experience to customers. The key addition to these variants is the incorporation of air conditioning, enhancing comfort during transportation, and introducing 14 new features on the iMaxx app.

2024 Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Launched

2024 Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range, known for its compact and versatile design, has set new benchmarks in payload capacity, fuel efficiency, safety, and overall driving experience. Since its introduction, the Bolero MaXX range has achieved remarkable milestones, exceeding 1.4 lakh units sold and reaching the 1 lakh production milestone in record time, earning recognition in the India Book of Records.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., expressed, “Renowned for its exceptional performance and versatility, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range has garnered immense appreciation from our valued customers. The addition of air conditioning in the latest variants emphasizes our dedication to our customers’ comfort and convenience, reaffirming our commitment to meeting their needs.”

2024 Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up – Performance & Comfort

2024 Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range, equipped with Mahindra’s advanced m2Di engine offering diesel and CNG options, features a disruptive design with power and torque nodes ranging from 52.2kW (71 PS) / 200Nm to 59.7kW (81 PS) /220Nm. With payload capacities ranging from 1.3t to 2t and a cargo bed length of up to 3050 mm, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up ensures exceptional loadability for transporting goods.

Noteworthy features include CMVR-certified D+2 seating, height-adjustable driver seats, turn-safe lamps, and redesigned interiors and exteriors suitable for both city and highway applications. The integrated air conditioning with heater and demister adds a new dimension to the driving experience, providing optimal comfort during all journeys.

Features & iMAXX

The latest iMAXX update introduces 14 new features to enhance the functionality and efficiency of the vehicle management system, building upon the Bolero MaXX’s initial launch. Key advancements include geofence-based campaigning for targeted outreach and the Driver Cum Owner feature for streamlined operations. My MaXX Score offers valuable performance insights for drivers, while fleet managers gain enhanced control through dedicated profiles.

The iMAXX system’s newest alerts prioritize both vehicle safety and efficiency, including alerts for aggressive acceleration, abrupt braking, sharp cornering, and fuel pilferage detection. These features not only enhance safety but also contribute to reducing maintenance costs and improving overall efficiency.

New Variants and Prices (ex-sh)

City 1.3 SXi: Rs 8.49 Lakhs

City 1.4/1.5 VXi: Rs 8.62 Lakhs

HD 1.3: Rs 10.27 Lakhs

HD 1.7: Rs 10.33 Lakhs

HD 1.7L: Rs 10.40 Lakhs

HD 2.0L VXi: Rs 11.22 Lakhs

Moreover, the iMAXX feature has made a significant impact on the market, with over 30,000 iMAXX vehicles deployed. Continuous updates, such as Fastag integration and expense management, drive increased user engagement and prolonged app usage, further solidifying its position as an essential tool for fleet management. With these new variants and enhanced features, Mahindra’s Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range continues to be a market leader, providing a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and efficiency for both businesses and individual users.