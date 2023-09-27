Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up Touch 1 Lakh Unit Milestone

Within the LCV space, Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up has immense popularity and the numbers reflect that with 1 lakh units sold

Mahindra is proactively upping the ante in LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle) segment with their Bolero range of pickup trucks. Among these LCVs, Bolero Maxx Pik-Up range is one of the newest and has marked 1 lakh unit milestone within a span of 16 months, which is quite a feat to pull off within the commercial vehicle segment.

Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up sold 1 lakh units

There are 1 lakh units of Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Ups on the road. This shows Mahindra’s unprecedented attention towards LCV segment and the customer’s reciprocation to the company’s efforts. Looking at timelines, Mahindra launched Bolero Maxx Pik-Up City on August 10th, 2022. This City range is one of the main contributors towards this growth.

Mahindra aims to be country’s de facto pickup truck manufacturer and has taken decent strides in that regard. In April 2023, Mahindra added 8 new variants to Bolero Maxx Pik-Up range of LCVs. These additions were primarily for CITY and HD sub-brands within Bolero Maxx Pik-Up lineup.

There are multiple powertrain options as well, catering to a wide variety of applications and needs. Bolero Maxx Pik-Up lineup offers both diesel and CNG options for long range intercity and short range intracity applications respectively. This flexibility makes sure that there is a Bolero Maxx Pik-Up for almost all applications.

Further stretching its versatility envelope are multiple variants ranging from a multitude of load bed sizes and load capacity ratings. Within Bolero Maxx Pik-Up range, we have CITY and HD, designed and developed for specific applications favouring load size and load weight etc.

Mahindra sold over 2 million units of Bolero LCVs.

Apart from Bolero Maxx Pik-Up LCVs, Mahindra has other options within Bolero Pik-Up lineup. Expanding its presence in logistics and last-mile delivery services, Mahindra has a wide range of lineups, under one ‘Bolero’ umbrella. Since its inception, Mahindra has sold over 2 million Bolero LCVs in India, showcasing its popularity.

Primary rivals to Mahindra Bolero LCVs (pickup trucks) are Yodha and Intra lineups from Tata Motors and Dost lineup from Ashok Leyland. Tata Motors currently leads in sales where the overall CV portfolio is concerned. But, Mahindra seems to have more popularity within LCV segment.

Words from the manufacturer

Nallinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Achieving the 1 lakh production milestone in such a brief period is a clear reflection of the trust and confidence of our customers. Our clean focus on understanding and catering to the unique demands of the Indian market has helped us elevate the customer experience in the commercial vehicle segment. We look forward to delivering distinctive value to customers with a pick-up range that is both technologically advanced and highly versatile. “