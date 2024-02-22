2024 Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 ‘Select’ Launch Price Rs 1.65 L Less Than Z8

Mahindra’s ‘Z8 Select’ sits below the existing Z8 variant – It gets Coffee-Black Leatherette Interiors

Mahindra has expanded its acclaimed Scorpio-N SUV variant range with the introduction of the new ‘Scorpio-N Z8 Select’ variant. Offered in a choice of petrol and diesel engine option, this new variant sits between the Z6 and Z8 range of Scorpio N. This move comes as a testament to Mahindra’s commitment to providing feature-rich, accessible, and versatile SUV options that prioritize customer satisfaction and value.

2024 Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select – Prices and Variants

Priced attractively at Rs 16.99 Lakh, the Scorpio-N Z8 Select petrol MT is Rs 1.65 lakh more affordable than than Z8 petrol MT. Z8 Select AT variant is priced at Rs 18.49 lakh. Speaking about diesel MT Z8 Select, it is priced at Rs 17.99 lakh. This makes the Z8 Select about Rs 1.1 lakh lower than Z8 diesel MT. Z8 Select AT is priced from Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-sh. Take a look at the detailed price list below.

2024 Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Variant offers a blend of design, performance, and technology. With key premium features like Adrenox Connect, Built-in Alexa, signature dual barrel LED headlamps, LED Projector Fog Lamps & Sting-like LED DRLs, and R17 Diamond cut Alloy wheels, this SUV caters to a wide range of driving preferences and requirements.

The standout feature of the ‘Z8 Select’ is its exclusive Midnight Black colour option, adding a touch of sophistication to the commanding presence of the Scorpio-N. The SUV’s bold design is further accentuated by diamond-cut alloy wheels and signature LED headlamps, creating an authentic and contemporary SUV experience.

Interiors and Tech

Inside the cabin, the ‘Z8 Select’ boasts rich coffee-black leatherette interiors, providing a sense of grandeur and comfort. The soft-touch IP and meticulously designed interiors ensure a sophisticated sensation for both the driver and passengers. Technology and comfort seamlessly integrate in the ‘Scorpio-N Z8 Select,’ featuring a 20.32 cm Infotainment screen, 17.78 cm color TFT cluster, Adrenox Connect with 60+ Connected Car functionalities, built-in Alexa, sunroof, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV ensures an interactive and enjoyable journey for both the driver and passengers.

Engine Specs and Safety

Under the hood, the ‘Z8 Select’ is powered by the robust TGDi mStallion Petrol engine (2.0 L / 200 hp / 370 Nm) and the mHawk Diesel engine (2.2L / 172 hp / 400 Nm), delivering a thrilling driving experience across all terrains. With 6-speed Manual and Automatic transmission options, the SUV provides a perfect balance of performance and control for any adventure.

Mahindra has also prioritized ride comfort and safety in the ‘Z8 Select.’ With Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD), Multi-tuned Valve Central Land (MTV-CL) technologies, and advanced safety features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and 6 airbags, the SUV guarantees a smooth and secure ride.

The ‘Scorpio-N Z8 Select’ variant is set to hit the dealerships on March 1, 2024. To enhance the customer experience, Mahindra has ramped up its production capacity, ensuring faster deliveries of the Scorpio-N. With these additions to the premium Z8 range, Mahindra continues to set new benchmarks in the SUV market, redefining excellence within the Scorpio-N lineage.