Mahindra Thar, Scorpio, XUV700 Waiting Reduced From Months to Weeks – Details

Mahindra, a prominent player in the Indian automotive market, is strategically capitalizing on the growing preference for SUVs. With its exclusive SUV lineup comprising the Scorpio (Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic), XUV700, and Thar, the company has successfully reduced the once-prolonged waiting periods of 1-2 years to just a few weeks. This commendable feat is attributed to Mahindra’s recent efforts to significantly ramp up production capacity.

Mahindra’s SUVs have been immensely popular, resulting in considerable waiting periods. Acknowledging this demand, Mahindra recently announced a substantial increase in its production capacity. This strategic move has not only mitigated order backlogs but is also expected to enhance the overall ownership experience for prospective buyers.

Thar Waiting Period Feb 2024

India’s de-facto lifestyle off-roader, Thar, used to have a massive backlog of orders too. The order book for Thar suggests over 70,000 units backlog including both 4X4 and 4X2 versions across all powertrain combos. However, the toll of waiting is highest for buyers who have reserved a diesel 4X2 Thar at around 10 to 11 months.

Petrol 4X2 Thar is also in high demand, yielding a waiting period between 5 to 6 months. Thar buyers who have booked themselves a full-fat 4X4 experience, have to wait just 2 to 3 months. Waiting periods depend vastly on the trim levels selected as well.

XUV700 Waiting Period – Feb 2024

Mahindra XUV700 is one of India’s most high-tech and sought-after premium SUV. The company recently launched 2024 Mahindra XUV700 with an updated features list and a new Napoli Black colour. XUV700 was the first Mahindra vehicle to garner significantly high waiting periods. But the ramped-up production has reduced the waiting period by a lot.

Buyers who reserved base MX and AX3 trim levels get a waiting period of around a month. While it is 1.5 months for AX5 and AX7 customers. Top-spec AX7 L with all the bells and whistles still commands a higher 2 months waiting list.

Scorpio Waiting Period – Feb 2024

Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic popularity has been ever-soaring and the same reflects in their waiting periods. Fortunately for customers, Mahindra’s recent ramp up in production has resulted in reduced waiting periods. Open bookings are still over 1 lakh units.

For base Scorpio N Z2, waiting periods have been reduced and now stand between 4 and 6 months, depending on powertrain combo. Petrol manual has 5 to 6 months waiting, while the diesel manual commands 4 to 5 months waiting. With Z4 trim level, the waiting period is between 4 to 5 months for petrol manual and 5 to 6 months for petrol auto, diesel manual and diesel auto.

For Z6 trim, diesel manual powertrain combo commands around 4 to 5 months of wait time and diesel auto variants are a reasonable 3 to 4 months. With higher-end Z8 and Z8L trims, the reduction in waiting period is more noticeable. It is around 3 to 4 months for petrol and diesel manual variants and 2 to 3 months for petrol and diesel auto variants. For top-spec Z8L, waiting period has been reduced to just 2 to 3 months across all variants.