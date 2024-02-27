2024 Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launch Price Rs 15.4 L – Tribute To The Mighty Thar Desert

Beyond Boundaries – Discover the World with the all new Mahindra Thar Earth Edition

Mahindra has launched the Thar Earth Edition, a special variant inspired by the vast and breathtaking landscapes of the Thar Desert. This edition promises to bring a unique blend of distinctive design, sporty interiors, and off-road capabilities, creating a new benchmark for adventure enthusiasts.

2024 Mahindra Thar Earth Edition – Distinctive Design

The Thar Earth Edition boasts a unique satin matte ‘Desert Fury’ colour named after the iconic Thar Desert. The SUV’s exterior is adorned with custom dune-inspired decals, silver alloy wheels, and matte-black badges. The ‘Desert Fury’ theme extends to the grille, ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), and throughout the body, giving the SUV a standout appearance. Exclusive Earth Edition badging on the B pillars signifies the model’s exclusivity.

Inside the Thar Earth Edition, the adventure theme continues with beige leatherette seats featuring a ‘shifting dunes’ pattern. The Desert Fury-colored touches on the seats and various interior elements create an environment that seamlessly blends comfort with the spirit of exploration. The cabin is further enhanced with dark chrome accents, thematic inserts, and a unique numbered decorative VIN plate for each vehicle. Take a look at the official TVC below.

The Desert Fury satin matte finish captures the essence of the desert sand, creating a unique texture with a metallic treatment that mimics the sand sparkle. Dune-inspired decals, silver alloys, matte black badges, and the Earth Edition badge on the B-pillars contribute to the SUV’s exclusivity.

Pricing and Availability

The Thar Earth Edition is available in both diesel and petrol versions, with manual and automatic transmission options, exclusively in the LX Hard Top Variant. The ex-showroom prices for the Thar Earth Edition variants are as follows:

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Petrol MT: Rs 15.40 lakh

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Petrol AT: Rs 16.99 lakh

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Diesel MT: Rs 16.15 lakh

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Diesel AT: Rs 17.60 lakh

Key Features of Thar Earth Edition

Exterior:

Exclusive EARTH Edition badge

Desert Fury (New Satin Matte colour)

Desert-themed decals

ORVMs with Desert Fury inserts

Body-colored grille

Alloy wheels crafted with Thar branding inserts

Mahindra wordmark and Thar branding in matte black

4×4 and Automatic badging in matte black with red accents

Interior:

Decorative VIN plate on the dashboard

Leatherette seats with dune-designed headrest

Beige stitching elements & EARTH branding on seats

Desert Fury Thar branding on door pads

Thematic inserts on the steering wheel

Dual-toned AC vents

HVAC housing in piano black

Dark chrome twin peak logo on the steering

Dark chrome accents for the center gear console and cup holders

Dark chrome accents on the gear knob

Accessories (Sold separately):

Customized front and rear armrests

7D Floor mats

Comfort kit

The Thar Earth Edition reflects Mahindra’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to its customers and is poised to further solidify the Thar’s position as the preferred SUV choice for adventurers and enthusiasts alike.