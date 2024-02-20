Mahindra Thar Armada 5 Door Interiors Spied Undisguised Before Launch

For many users, Thar 5-door may come across as an effective alternative to the popular sub-compact and compact SUVs

After the phenomenal success of 4WD and RWD variants of Thar, Mahindra is in the process of launching another potential bestseller in the form of 5-door Thar. With solid road presence and more space and seats, Thar 5-door is better suited for family needs. Launch name is likely to be Mahindra Thar Armada. Ahead of its expected launch in August, new details have emerged about the SUV.

Thar Armada dimensions, exteriors

Thar Armada will be around 300 mm longer than the 3-door model that is 3,985 mm long. Dimensionally, Armada Thar will be comparable to compact SUVs such as Creta, Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara. Depending on pricing and features, it is possible that many people may choose the 5-door Thar instead of the compact SUVs. Mahindra currently does not have a presence in the compact SUV segment. Specific variants of 5-door Thar could be specially curated to target the popular compact SUVs.

Excluding Armada Thar’s larger dimensions, the core silhouette is largely the same as the 3-door model. Most of the changes will be focused on the front and rear. For example, Thar 5-door has a slightly redesigned front grille.

Other features such as LED headlamps and DRLs and LED fog lamps are the same as the 3-door model. Side profile has the additional doors and C-pillar mounted rear door handles. Top-spec variants will be getting 19-inch wheels, as compared to 18-inch units seen with the 3-door model. Top-spec models could also get premium features such as 360 camera.

Thar 5-door interiors and features

A number of features such as steering wheel, utility spaces and sunroof are borrowed from Scorpio N. Other parts such as the dashboard and switchgear are the same as that of the 3-door model. Armada Thar gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Based on the variant, users will be able to choose from a black and brown colour theme or an all-black interior.

Thar Armada has a full metal roof with a single-pane sunroof. Other key features include rain sensing wipers, keyless entry, engine auto start / off, hill descent control, fully digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents and front and rear armrests. The seats are comfy, with 60:40 option for the second-row seats. Boot space is expected to be larger.

Thar 5-door performance

The 2.0-litre petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel engines are expected to be offered in a higher state of tune with the Armada Thar. To achieve a lower price point, Mahindra could also offer the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Take a look at the detailed spy video below, credited to Auto Crazy.

Mahindra 5-door Thar is most likely to go on sale as Thar Armada. This name was recently trademarked, along with some other names. 5-Door Thar will take on rivals such as Maruti Jimny 5-door and upcoming 5-door Gurkha.