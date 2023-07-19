2024 Mahindra XUV500 SUV Coupe Spied For 1st Time – Creta Rival

The last recorded price of Mahindra XUV500 was listed between Rs 15.56 lakh and Rs 20.07 lakh (ex-showroom)

After launching its spiritual successor in the form of XUV700, Mahindra pulled the plug on XUV500. The SUV held the credential for being the first Mahindra car to be underpinned by a new monocoque chassis instead of a traditional body-on-frame platform.

When Mahindra announced its decision to rename the new generation XUV500 (W601) as XUV700, many wondered what would be the fate of the ‘XUV500’ moniker. Mahindra then assured that the current XUV500 would be temporarily discontinued only to make a return at a later stage.

New Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spied

As it turns out, the ‘XUV500’ name would be carried on by a whole new SUV. Internally codenamed ‘S301’ this 5-seater mid-size compact SUV will be positioned between the XUV300 and XUV700 and will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

This new Mahindra SUV is expected to be launched in 2024. Ahead of that, first spy shots have now arrived. Testing of the new Mahindra XUV500 coupe SUV has started. It was seen on test in Chennai recently, along with the XUV700.

Now discontinued XUV500 (W201) was launched in 2011 and opened a niche segment of mid-size SUV crossovers in the Indian market. It measured 4.6 metres in length and was initially available in both five- and seven-seat configurations. The new gen XUV500 SUV will solely be available as a 5-seater model and is expected to measure 4.3 metres in length.

This new Creta-rival Mahindra SUV coupe will sit between the XUV300 and XUV700 in the Mahindra’s SUV lineup. This project was previously being developed in partnership with Ford and was initially supposed to be underpinned by the American carmaker’s B772 platform. With Ford officially exiting the Indian market, Mahindra has to revert back to the drawing board for the underpinnings of S301.

Based on XUV300 platform?

Mahindra is expected to price the new XUV500 coupe SUV aggressively. It will be based on the current XUV300 platform. Engine options could also be the same as XUV300, maybe tuned to deliver more power and torque. It will be offered with petrol and diesel engine options. The new XUV500 is expected to be priced between Rs 11-19 lakh (ex-showroom).

While this segment is currently being ruled by the Korean cousins, new offerings such as the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota HyRyder have managed to make their mark. This segment also has the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq along with soon to be launched Tata Curvv and Honda Elevate.