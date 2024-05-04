2024 Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition Launched – Rs 10k More Than Std Variants

Mahindra Launches the Stylish XUV700 Blaze Edition to Reignite the Mid-Size SUV Segment

Mahindra, a prominent player in the SUV segment, has once again taken a bold step forward with the launch of the new XUV700 Blaze Edition. This limited edition variant is poised to set new standards in the fiercely competitive mid-size SUV space, bringing a blend of striking design elements and luxurious features to the forefront.

In a segment dominated by Mahindra’s celebrated SUVs like the Scorpio and XUV700, competition from rivals such as Tata Harrier, Safari, MG Hector twins, and Hyundai Alcazar remains fierce. To fortify its position and enhance the appeal of its flagship SUV, Mahindra has introduced the XUV700 Blaze Edition, designed to captivate both enthusiasts and discerning buyers alike.

XUV700 Blaze Edition Exteriors and Interiors

The XUV700 Blaze Edition stands out with its Matte Blaze Red colour, a captivating hue that exudes sophistication and style. Complementing this striking exterior are dual-tone elements, including a Napoli Black Roof, Black ORVMs, Black Grille, and Black Alloy Wheels, adding a touch of sportiness to its overall demeanor. The presence of Blaze badges on the front right quarter panel and tailgate further accentuates its exclusivity.

Step inside the XUV700 Blaze Edition, and you’re greeted by luxurious black interiors adorned with vibrant red highlights. The cabin exudes a premium feel, with red stitching on the upholstery, red accents on the AC vents, and center console, creating a dynamic and sporty ambiance. The dual-tone Burgundy-Black effect on the seat upholstery adds a touch of elegance, while champagne gold finishes on interior door handles, center AC vents, and steering controls elevate the luxury quotient.

Power and Performance

Under the hood, the XUV700 Blaze Edition retains the robust powertrain options of its predecessors. It is available with the proven 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine, delivering an impressive 200hp and 380Nm of torque, along with the reliable 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine, generating 185hp and 420Nm of torque (450Nm with the AT). Both engines are paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a dynamic driving experience across various terrains.

Exclusive Variants and Pricing

Mahindra has curated the XUV700 Blaze Edition in exclusive variants, available only in front-wheel-drive configurations and 7-seater setups. Customers have the option to choose between Petrol AT and Diesel AT & MT variants, catering to diverse preferences and driving needs.

The prices for the new Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition start from Rs 25.54 lakh, extending up to Rs 26.04 lakh, making it a compelling choice in the mid-size SUV segment. It is priced Rs 10k more than respective variant in the AX7 L range. All prices are ex-sh.

With the launch of the XUV700 Blaze Edition, Mahindra reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative and premium SUVs that resonate with the evolving aspirations of consumers. This latest offering not only elevates the XUV700’s appeal but also underscores Mahindra’s leadership in crafting vehicles that strike a perfect balance between style, performance, and luxury. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video shared by Anubhav Chauhan.