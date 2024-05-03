2024 Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition Walkaround – Matte Colour, Red Highlights

Apart from the Matte Blaze Red colour on the outside, Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition gets a Black interior with sporty red highlights

The mid-size SUV space is dominated by Mahindra with two of its highly celebrated SUVs – Scorpio and XUV700. Rivals in the segment include Tata Harrier and Safari, along with MG Hector twins, Hyundai Alcazar among others. To enhance the appeal of its flagship SUV, Mahindra is set to launch XUV700 Blaze Edition that is spied at a dealership ahead of launch.

Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition Spied At Dealership

XUV700 has been instrumental for Mahindra to expand its position as a Premium SUV manufacturer both here and abroad. We recently witnessed the launch of 2024 Mahindra XUV700 Napoli Black. This update brought sought-after features like ventilated front seats, 2nd row captain seats, memory function for ORVMs and added Adrenox telematics features.

Now, Mahindra is upping the ante in mid-size SUV segment with a new limited edition of XUV700. Called XUV700 Blaze Edition, it brings along with it, a ravishing wine-red colour finished in a scrumptious matte finish. Mahindra calls it Matte Blaze Red colour and is easily among the best colours in mid-size segment.

This Matte Blaze Red shade is perfectly complemented by black accents seen on the car’s fascia along with black finished 18-inch alloy wheels. We can also see black ORVMs along with the roof finished in Napoli Black shade. Other exterior highlights are Blaze badges seen on front right quarter panel and tailgate.

Overall, Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition is likely to play the heart strings of many buyers in India. Cleverly, Mahindra has not made it a candy red colour like we see on Scorpio N. Also, that matte black might hit the sweet spot for many.

Interior updates on Blaze Edition

If you remember the Napoli Black shade on 2024 XUV700, it has a black interior with dark chrome accents. XUV700 Blaze Edition gets a similar black interior, but the highlights are now in Red that lifts the cabin ambience and lend a sporty vibe. We can see red surrounds on outer AC vents, red stitching on steering wheel and dashboard.

Seat upholstery is new with a dual-tone Burgundy-Black effect along with red stitching. Interior door handles, centre AC vents and steering controls now get a somewhat champagne gold finish that lends a luxury feel. Just like with 2024 XUV700 Napoli Black, headliner and pillar plastic trims are still beige. All-black theme would have looked nicer.

XUV700 Blaze Edition is likely to be launched in limited numbers – around a couple of thousands. It will be based on top-spec AX7L trim. Seating seen in the video is the 7-seater layout and transmission is manual. More seating and powertrain options might be in the cards. Speaking of powertrains, we should see the same 2.0L Turbo Petrol and 2.2L Turbo Diesel engines to continue with 6MT and 6TC gearbox options.

Prices of the new Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition starts from Rs 25.54 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 26.04 lakh. It is offered in 3 variants – AX7 L Petrol AT (Rs 25.54 lakh), AX7 L Diesel MT (Rs 24.24 lakh) and AX7 L Diesel AT (Rs 26.04 lakh). All prices are ex-sh.

